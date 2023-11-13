Want To Beat The Market In 2024? Assume Indexes Flatline And Do This

johan63

When the facts change I change my mind, what do you do sir? - John Maynard Keynes

As I stated last week I am reluctant to stake out either the bull or bear position. Long-time readers must have noted a change in my orientation away from “Perma-Bull” to a more nuanced approach. When Powell switched from inflation being “transitory” to a foe requiring Powell to become Paul Volker incarnate, I stayed bullish. My reasoning was simple, interest rates were in fact too low, and had been zero for so long that it weighed on the economy. The logic was counterintuitive, businesses love low interest rates, and certainly, the stock market reacts negatively to interest rates rising. As far as the economy is concerned, keeping rates artificially low begins to be a dead weight on growth. The notion is that failing companies, mismanaged companies, or even startups funded by free money create distortions in competition. For an economy to thrive must have competitive pressures, as it is said in Proverbs “Iron sharpens Iron”. If mismanaged companies are not allowed to fail their assets are not redistributed to somewhere where it does the most good it begins to slow the overall economy. So I was strongly for rising rates, perhaps not as sharply as the Fed decided to raise them but that isn’t the point. Even with the rising rates the S&P 500 was able to reach new highs either because or in spite of it. At the risk of going around in circles, it was all the promiscuous disbursement of cash that ignited inflation along with the logistical snarls as a consequence of the pandemic. Still, the economy managed to maintain positive growth, culminating in Q3 growth of 4.9%. In fact even as rates were rising employment stayed above 200K month after month. There were several job openings for each available worker.

Now what’s my point?

We are now entering a new phase, where the economy is clearly slowing and the rate of inflation is slowing as well. I still believe that the rate was and is beneficial to the economy right now. However, the alacrity in which the breaks (rising rates relentlessly) were applied finally seems to be slowing the economy. Whether we will actually fall into recession, or as I believe the economy will stay positive we have to add this factor to one’s mental model of the market. We know from the October employment statistics that the worker participation rate fell, the number of employed is at 150K, lower than expectations, and the unemployment percentage is up at 3.9%. These are clearly lower numbers than we have seen for some time. Moreover, there is China, China has been the incremental growth driver globally for decades. Now it is pretty clear that China is entering a recession, even though the official numbers they publish are positive they are not factual. What is factual is that China claims that they too had 4.9% growth for Q3, quite a coincidence. China's youth unemployment is over 21%, The property industry is collapsing, this in itself is interesting because the Chinese middle class uses the property sector as a mode of savings. Foreign direct investment in China is halting as most large businesses that once used China as a manufacturing hub are moving back to the States or perhaps Mexico. China's exports are faltering as well, prices are falling, which could give China a “stagflation” scenario. Why should we are? Well, let’s just focus on stocks. If China is really not growing then it isn’t buying Boeing (BA) 737 MAX, or Medical Equipment, or drugs. That also goes for Nike (NKE), Apple (AAPL), Estee Lauder (EL) and the list goes on. I am not saying these names are to be shorted just that they have already exhibited slowing sales in China. I expect that economic issues in China will grow, as many international companies are looking to nearshore or re-shore productive capacity. If the US is slowing job creation, and China which was our largest trading partner is slowing, then this is a different economy that we are facing going into 2024.

Moody's Late Friday Downgrade

Moody’s Statement: “The downside risks to the US’ fiscal strength have increased and may no longer be fully offset by the sovereign’s unique credit strengths.”

“In the context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues, Moody’s expects that the US’ fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability.”

The rating agency had a political point to make as well: “Continued political polarization within US Congress raises the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability.

Was the Moody statement a mere coincidence to our US Debt offerings

Is it just me, or the fiasco that was a 30-year auction on Thursday was more than a coincidence? Rick Santelli CNBC’s bond guru, who has decades of experience in judging auctions gave it a “D-”. It didn’t get an “F” because the auction actually went through. Later there was some news that the American branch of ICBC had a ransomware attack that took down their system and they had to messenger a flash drive with their bids. Oh, the irony, ICBC is a Chinese bank and the hacker group was Russian-based. I’m not going deeper there, but the fact that this auction went off so badly that they had to look for this side-drama as an explanation is all you need to know in how to judge this auction. Let’s say that it was true that this hack had an influence on our 30-year debt auction, I am sorry but that just seems to make it that much worse. As the year goes on I fear the difficulty in selling US debt will grow and keep the long end elevated.

I know this all sounds like gloom and doom

Let me leave you with this last Moody’s quote “The affirmation of the Aaa ratings reflects Moody’s view that, despite rising fiscal pressures and political risk, the US’ formidable credit strengths continue to preserve the sovereign’s rating, in particular exceptional economic strength, high institutional and governance strength, and the unique and central roles of the US dollar and Treasury bond market in the global financial system. Why am I giving Moody’s so much real estate in this article? First, because the rating downgrade came so soon after the really bad 30-year bond auction it caught my attention. Also, I think uniquely focuses on what I think is a new stage of the US economy. I do totally agree with Warren Buffet who said ‘Never bet against America' as quoted in (a 2021) letter on CNBC.com “Despite some severe interruptions, our country's economic progress has been breathtaking. Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” Frankly, there is nowhere better to invest than US-based stocks, every time I hear a strategist state that other markets are so much cheaper, my ready retort is “You get what you pay for”. Except now, the US debt market is going to weigh on stocks, there is no getting around that. So if I am saying the economy is slowing, China the fastest growth engine for decades is sputtering, and our debt is having trouble finding buyers, please don't panic. No, I truly believe that we are not going into a recession, though I think interest rates on the long end will stay elevated at or near 5% for the foreseeable future, never mind that we backed off of the 10-year at 4.5% to 4.6%. Interest rates will be the primary mover on stocks on the macro level.

Let me set the table with this scenario for the stock market

I believe we are likely to not get much higher than our recent peak this past summer of 4600, don’t forget our ultimate peak was 4800 in 2021. I certainly don’t see us getting anywhere near 4800, from where I sit right now. So what I want to address here is not so much the tactics that I talked about in last week’s article. Being both long and short is the tactical side of the equation, what I am addressing here is more about how you picture the market in your mind. The US stock market does tend to go up over time, but if you look back in history the S&P 500 at times stays in a trading range for years. In fact, girls and boys that is exactly where we are today. We peaked in 2021 at 5800 and we are going into 2024 below 4500. You have often heard me repeat this quote “Trees Don’t Grow to the Sky, and Neither Do Stocks”. Why is this important for you and me to acknowledge, very simply, don’t be greedy.

Rule number one don’t be greedy, rule number 2 don’t forget rule 1.

Don’t sit with a stock that is volatile, but up 40-50% and expect it to go higher, or even hold that value. Perhaps if it is a mega-cap like Microsoft (MSFT) and it’s in your kid's trust fund, or you know you won’t need the money for a long while, then sure stay in for the long haul. However, if you bought Super Micro (SMCI) and it ran all the way up to 357, the fell, and you stayed in it because it owes you that 357, that’s a problem. Now it is at 267 and no way you’re gonna sell until it gets back to that 357, right? Wrong. This Thursday it jumped to 277 because SMCI announced that they are raising production capacity. Why am I throwing shade at SMCI? I just think it is a great example of a stock that is expected to grow to the sky. Sure, maybe I just don’t get it, SMCI is more than a box-maker, and I am a know-nothing boomer. Let me quote SMCI CEO Charles Liang, "During the first quarter, demand for our leading AI platforms in plug-and-play rack-scale, especially for the LLM-optimized NVIDIA HGX-H100 solutions, was the primary growth driver." Certainly, Dell (DELL), or a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) couldn’t possibly make those. Sorry for the sarcasm, but please if you are sitting in a stock that is hyped to the moon, trim off some shares. If given the choice I would rather be long Nvidia (NVDA) but at a much lower price, it was just at 392 on October 31. Friday NVDA closed at 482, which is 90 points higher. Start thinking about the prices you are paying for stocks, don’t buy a stock because you are in love with a concept, or that a stock was 100 points higher and your justification is that it will go right back. Who says? Yes, last week I talked about a long and short strategy, if you want to be more active in your portfolio, stock picking at the right price is the way to. Why would you be more active now? Well, you might want to consider trying to protect your gains. If we are stuck in an overall trading range then there is no rising tide that lifts all boats. This is truly a stock pickers market. On the other hand, if you want to buy and hold, please look for the most stable, steady-growing names that pay you a dividend. Don’t decide to sit in a stock that can range 100 points in less than 2 weeks. As much as I love what NVDA has accomplished I am more likely to trade it when it falls back to 400 at this point than invest in it.

Cash Management Discipline – CMD

In my recent premium article to the Group Mind Investment Community, I recommitted to promoting the set of trading rules we refer to as CMD to the group. There is nothing magical or especially unique, they are common sense trading rules that work very well in up-and-down markets. Quite simply it is about using a cash reservoir to set up a trading cadence for adding to and trimming shares from positions. One of the biggest points of anxiety for someone who seeks to be active in their stock portfolio is when to take profits. If you don’t sell at the absolute top you are a "total loser". Likewise, if you don’t buy at the absolute bottom you are a "chump". Also, the urge to sell everything at once to get a profit almost always ends in regret as that stock nearly always goes higher. Does this sound familiar? I bet it does. It is possible to top-tick on a sell and bottom-tick the buy, but only if you buy and sell in small stages. One of those purchases will hit that magic number. Just as a side note, many technicians will wait for a breakout to buy a stock. They are willing to pay the highest price just to be sure that a stock is making new highs. This runs completely counter to the way the average person thinks about trading stocks. I am saying this to illustrate that there are many different approaches to buying and selling a stock, you should be open to new methods especially if the current one causes so much angst. Even if you are an investor, please spread out your purchases over the course of months. If you receive anything from this analysis please understand, that we are not likely to see runaway prices in stocks in 2024.

Back to what is happening now

We see that the S&P 500 closed above 4400 on Friday and checking the futures at 10 pm shows that they are down moderately. I would chalk this up to the Moody’s Friday post-market bombshell. We could have a rocky week, especially on Tuesday with the CPI data reveal. Hardly anyone cares anymore since we assume that the Fed is done. I do believe the Fed is done, but what if the CPI turns out to be high? That could roil the market even more substantially, especially with the VIX having sunk so low. Would that be a buying opportunity? It might. How can I say that after being so full of gloom? I think the year-end rally is working, though in a very choppy fashion. So if I see some prices well lower I will get on the long side. Overall, in this sideways market, I do want to stick with technology and technology-adjacent names on the long side and look for vulnerable names for the downside. I didn’t want to make this about specific stocks but they made their way in anyway. The message here is more about developing a picture of how the next 6 to nine months are going to develop, and I think that at best we are going to move sideways and not make new highs in 2024. If you have that in mind I think it will be easier to maintain price discipline in both buying and selling.