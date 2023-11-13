Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Want To Beat The Market In 2024? Assume Indexes Flatline And Do This

Nov. 13, 2023 1:21 AM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), SPXBA, EL, HPE, MSFT, NVDA, SMCI
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I have shifted from a "Perma-Bull" stance to a more nuanced approach, believing that the market is in a long-standing trading range.
  • The economy is slowing down amid higher interest rates, which may decrease the chances of new highs for 2024.
  • Moody's downgrade of the US fiscal strength raises concerns about the country's debt affordability and elevated long bond rates.

Flat line alert on heart monitor

johan63

When the facts change I change my mind, what do you do sir? - John Maynard Keynes

As I stated last week I am reluctant to stake out either the bull or bear position. Long-time readers must have noted

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

If this sounds like you, join our community Group Mind Investing which adheres to a Cash Management Discipline approach. We watch the market for you and uncover fresh trading and investing ideas. We identify sectors, trends, and individual stocks. You learn how and when to target a stock, buy, and sell. Try our 2-week trial

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.45K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Learn more .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NDX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NDX
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.