Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was called up to the S&P 500 in an announcement last month. Shares of the retailer have been strong this year while its profit picture helped cement inclusion into the US large-cap index. Historically, however, the performance of stocks added to the SPX has not been all that great immediately after an inclusion date. LULU is about flat since the change was made on October 18, so all eyes are now on where the stock goes from here.

I am downgraded LULU from a buy to a hold. I see the stock as richly priced even with its chic growth outlook. The technical picture is also less favorable today compared to how things looked in March.

LULU Shares Pause After Being Added to the S&P 500

According to Bank of America Global Research, Lululemon is a specialty retailer that sells technical, high-quality, and premium-priced athletic apparel through its own stores and websites. Founded in 1998 in Vancouver, Canada, the brand began as a line of clothes made from technical fabric. Today, Lululemon has 600 stores in Canada, the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Australia and is poised for significant expansion.

The Vancouver-based $52.4 billion market cap Apparel, Accessories, and Luxury Goods industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector trades at a high 52.4 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend. Ahead of earnings due out early next month, shares trade with a moderate 39% implied volatility percentage, and short interest is material on the retail stock at 5.1% as of November 10, 2023.

Back in August, LULU reported a strong Q2. GAAP EPS verified at $2.68, beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $2.52. Quarterly revenue rose more than 18% year-on-year to $2.2 billion, also modestly topping expectations and dispelling concerns about slowing sales. Comp-store sales jumped 11%, or 13% on a constant currency basis, care of the launch of new products, continued growth internationally, and expansion in existing categories.

Helping stockholders, the company executed a buyback plan that reduced the share count by 500k shares. Ten new stores were opened and the Q3 outlook suggested that revenue would rise in the 17% to 18% range while EPS is expected to verify in the $2.23 to $2.28 range. LULU drifted lower following the announcement, but the stock is higher since the August 31 report.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a double-digit pace through its FY 2026. Out-year EPS is seen at $12.17 according to the latest consensus forecast per Seeking Alpha with more than $16 of EPS in 2026. No dividends are expected to be paid to LULU shareholders, and the stock’s operating and GAAP earnings multiples are currently near 30. Even if we assume $16 of EPS in ‘26, shares are not cheap with that period’s P/E being north of 25.

Lululemon: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

If we assume a normalized EPS growth of 13% and apply a PEG ratio of 2.4, its 5-year average, then the forward non-GAAP P/E should be 31, implying a fair value on the share price near $400 if $13 of EPS. So, I see the stock merely near fair value today.

LULU: Premium Valuation Metrics

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows an unconfirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Thursday, December 7 after the closing bell with a conference call typically immediately after numbers hit the tape.

LULU has topped analysts’ EPS estimates in each of the last 12 quarters and shares have traded higher post-earnings in the previous three instances, according to Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). A 14% rise in annual earnings is forecast in the upcoming report, with total EPS of $2.28.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

I was bullish on both the valuation situation and technical view of LULU back in March. With the stock bouncing off key support in the $250 to $270 range, I made the case that a bullish risk/reward situation was in play. That turned out to be the right call as shares have been up more than 30% since then. Today, however, resistance is apparent. Notice in the chart below that the $400 to $410 area has been problematic for the bulls since 2020. Following a blow-off top at the peak of speculative fervor two years ago, the stock fell under the $400 mark around the turn of the year heading into 2022.

Still, with a rising long-term 200-day moving average and ample volume by price underneath the stock today, pullbacks should be seen as buying opportunities. Long with a stop under the October low, perhaps below $350, could work, but I would be booking profits today given the approach of resistance. Also take a look at how LULU has held its 200dma on a couple of occasions since Q2. Moreover, there was a gap fill in early June from an earnings-related jump in March. So, the stock has done all the right things from a bull’s perspective, so there is a reasonable case that LULU heads through resistance.

Overall, I am less excited about LULU today as the stock sits at a key resistance point.

LULU: Shares Probing Key Resistance

The Bottom Line

LULU’s growth story remains intact. Its strong brand presence, pricing power, and dominance in the athleisure category are no doubt bullish points. I see the valuation as fair today while the technical outlook is less constructive compared to earlier this year.