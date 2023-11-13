Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atara Biotherapeutics: Market Overreaction To Failed MS Study Creates Buy Opportunity

Nov. 13, 2023 2:13 AM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)
Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
284 Followers

Summary

  • Atara Biotherapeutics stock price dropped by 80% following failure of ATA188 in a phase 2 study in multiple sclerosis. This was an excessive reaction by the market in my opinion.
  • ATRA's restructuring, tab-cel deal with Pierre Fabre, and lower future R&D expenses (considering failure of ATA188 and prioritization of ATA3219 and ATA3431) have extended cash runaway beyond Q3 2025.
  • Pierre Fabre will not only take over all costs associated with tab-cel but will also pay ATRA $30M upfront, as well as $100M in regulatory milestone payments through BLA approval.
  • According to the deal, the Company is entitled to up to $640M in total milestone payments as well as "significant" double-digit royalties of anticipated peak sales over $500M just in the US.
  • The main risk to the thesis is regulatory delays (and therefore delays in milestone payments) which would significantly impact ATRA's cash runaway considering very high cash burn.

Epstein-Barr virus illustration

Dr_Microbe

Thesis update

In my prior coverage I suggested Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) as a speculative "Buy" based on upcoming topline results from a phase 2 trial in multiple sclerosis. Obviously, I couldn't have been more wrong. Despite strong pathophysiological rationale and promising

This article was written by

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
284 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ATRA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.