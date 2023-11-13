UPS: Still Searching For The Floor - It Should Be Near

polybutmono

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) investors suffered another battering in October 2023 following its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release. It was a pivotal development as dip buyers had tried to bottom out at the $154 level, a critical support zone. I upgraded UPS in early September 2023, anticipating the level would hold robustly.

However, I believe the hammering is justified. Management lowered its guidance in response to ongoing headwinds related to the impact of its recently ratified labor contracts with the Teamsters Union. Moreover, the company is still recovering lost business from customers who waited for the ratification of the labor contracts. As such, the surge in upfront costs, given the contract structure and demand headwinds, necessitated a reduction in its full-year estimates.

Accordingly, UPS revised its FY23 revenue guidance to between $91.3B and $92.3B. The company also lowered its adjusted operating margin guidance to fall between 10.8% and 11.3%. Despite that, management maintains continued volume recovery through Q4, anticipating "healthy peak volume in the fourth quarter."

As such, I assessed market participants likely didn't anticipate a further reduction in its outlook, suggesting the challenges buffeting UPS could take longer before a sustained recovery. In addition, the company accentuated several headwinds that could affect its recovery momentum. For instance, management indicated a wide holiday retail sales outlook range between 4% and 12%.

In addition, it also experienced consumer spending headwinds in its international markets, coinciding with weaker export growth. Also, management stressed that its "most profitable trade lane, China to the US, is not improving as quickly as expected." Furthermore, its freight forwarding business suffers from a supply glut, impacting its rates outlook.

Coupled with potentially intensifying geopolitical headwinds, I believe these challenges could set UPS' recovery further into the second half of 2024, even as it works diligently to recover lost business.

UPS Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Notwithstanding these challenges, I believe it's arguable that UPS' valuation is increasingly attractive. It last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 9.9x, well below its 10Y average of 10.9x. Seeking Alpha Quant's "B-" valuation grade corroborates my observation, suggesting the market has likely priced in these challenges.

Moreover, UPS' industry-leading "A+" profitability grade should underpin investors' confidence about its recovery, although it needs to improve its execution.

Analysts' estimates suggest that UPS' operating challenges could have bottomed out in Q3 unless the macroeconomic headwinds worsen further. Accordingly, the company should see a growth inflection in its adjusted operating margin through 2024, reaching 11.3% by Q2'24. As such, the 7.7% metric the company posted in Q3 isn't expected to be repeated, as the company takes an upfront hit due to the increased labor costs amid the other headwinds highlighted.

With that in mind, we should anticipate an improvement in its earnings revisions grade (assigned "D+" by Seeking Alpha Quant) as UPS laps its most challenging year in recent times.

UPS price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Notwithstanding my optimism, the technical selling after UPS lost the $154 support zone was intense. Although the selloff has subsided at the $130 to $135 zone, the technical damage to UPS' long-term uptrend shouldn't be understated.

In other words, I assessed that momentum buyers aren't expected to return unless UPS dip buyers could recover its $154 support zone over the next few months.

Takeaway

UPS has suffered a significant battering since it topped out in early 2022, likely stunning its holders. The company was also dealt a massive blow as it adjusts to life with higher-cost labor contracts. Intensified macroeconomic headwinds hurting underlying demand didn't help, compounding the company's recovery efforts.

Despite that, analysts' estimates suggest we could be past the worst of its challenges, with a growth inflection in 2024, lapping easier comps. As such, it could help lift investors' sentiments moving ahead if its forward guidance isn't revised downward again.

UPS' price action isn't constructive. More conservative investors can consider waiting until the $154 zone is recovered decisively before returning to buy more shares. However, I assessed that the risk/reward profile at the current levels are attractive enough for me to maintain my bullish thesis.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

