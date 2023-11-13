Scott Olson

Investors in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) suffered another meltdown in late October as the company posted its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release, as its performance came in below expectations. Despite that, dip buyers returned even as BA fell to the $175 support zone, resulting in an astute bear trap or false downside breakdown.

I last updated BA investors in September, arguing why I decided to upgrade BA after sitting out of the consolidation from late 2022. That thesis has been further strengthened following robust buying sentiments in early November, in line with the S&P 500's (SPX) (SPY) bullish reversal price action.

However, things didn't look this positive back in late October, as Boeing underperformed. Keen investors should recall that management lowered its full-year deliveries guidance for its 737 MAX program. Accordingly, Boeing revised its deliveries guidance outlook to between 375 and 500 aircraft, down from its previous guidance range of between 400 and 425 aircraft.

As such, Boeing's supply chain issue with its suppliers remains a bugbear toward an improved execution cadence, notwithstanding management's confidence in meeting its FY23 midpoint free cash flow or FCF outlook of about $4B.

Accordingly, Boeing burned through $310M in FCF in Q3, worse than analysts' FCF estimates of -$252M. As such, the company must deliver nearly $2.5B in FCF for Q4 to meet its midpoint target. Analysts' estimates have been downgraded, suggesting Wall Street isn't optimistic about Boeing meeting its outlook. Accordingly, analysts expect Boeing to post an FCF of about $3.28B for FY23, in the lower end of management's outlook range.

Therefore, Boeing remains a 2025/26 recovery growth story, needing management to provide more confidence to investors about its ability to execute. Seeking Alpha Quant's "D+" earnings revisions grade demonstrates its weak execution, leaving much room for improvement. Barron's also highlighted the company's miss in Q3 "marks Boeing's 15th earnings miss out of the past 20 quarters, indicating a consistent pattern of underperformance."

At this juncture, investors must ask themselves whether they have confidence in BA's recovery over the next two to three years. BA's FY26 EBITDA multiple of 11.9x is well below its 10Y average of 16.1x. As such, I assessed that investors could see a substantial upward re-rating potential if Boeing gets its execution in order moving ahead.

With lowered expectations, I believe it makes sense for BA to get hammered toward its October 2023 low at the $175 level. However, robust buying sentiments also suggest dip buyers returned confidently to stem a further decline as BA recovered its pivotal $190 support zone. Staying above this level is critical to helping BA maintain its medium-term uptrend.

Bloomberg reported over the weekend that China could allow purchase resumptions on Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft with terms of a potential agreement currently under discussion. However, investors should be careful about putting too much emphasis on the outcome, as it would likely "take the form of a memorandum of understanding rather than a formal order." Despite that, more good news benefits BA as it struggles to fulfill its 737 MAX deliveries.

Notwithstanding my near-term caution, I assessed the market has priced in these headwinds. Also, the market has significantly discounted its medium-term recovery, as seen in its forward valuation. I believe the risk/reward on BA is constructive at the current levels, supported by robust price action over the past two weeks.

Rating: Upgraded to Strong Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

