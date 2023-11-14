Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust Is Back To Yielding 14%, And I Am Buying

Steven Fiorillo
Steven Fiorillo
28.92K Followers

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has experienced a significant decline in shareholder value, with shares down -82.16% and a reduced dividend.
  • Short interest remains high, indicating market skepticism and a lack of faith in MPW's turnaround.
  • Despite the challenges, I plan to increase my position in MPW, given the high yield and potential for future rebound.

Money on the edge

PM Images

If there has been one thing that Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has excelled at, it's destroying shareholder value. In less than 2 years, shares of MPW have declined -82.16%, ended their consecutive dividend growth and reduced the dividend

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.92K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

firstaidkit profile picture
firstaidkit
Today, 9:08 AM
Premium
Comments (388)
Cost/Price averaging is something I just did with PDI when my PPS was $19 and I doubled down at $16. It worked to put me in the green until 11/10. I don't have that kind of faith in MPW and sold back in March. Best of good fortune to you Mr. Fiorillo, these are strange times.
27246103
Today, 8:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (128)
Broke support at 5, testing 4........I rarely bail when a stock gets crushed but I'm not sure I want to ride this down to 2.
The Quant Investor profile picture
The Quant Investor
Today, 8:58 AM
Investing Group
Comments (228)
Can someone help me understand the news where they contributed funds towards a loan given to Steward and then immediately sold their stake? I just can't help but feel like management sold at a loss thereby essentially funneling funds to Steward to make it seem like they are able to repay their debt. Hoping someone can change my view on management's competency and trustworthiness as I like healthcare REITs.
Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 8:56 AM
Premium
Comments (316)
This is a cliff, not a dip. I'm not sure why patience is not a virtue with this stock. The stock has no upward momentum. I'd wait to see if a bottom forms. Only then would I just "consider" this as a position. So many better alternative investments. Main, Vici, Abr.pd. Seriously can't believe this to be anything but a sell.
B
Benitez
Today, 9:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (768)
@Blobfish $VICI, $ADC and other REITs will be affected if there is a recession, while $MPW will benefit in that case.
ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
Today, 8:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.14K)
Excellent article, I think you’re correct.
f
flynfoto
Today, 8:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (98)
Have thought about buying more but then I wonder if I'm just catching a falling knife.
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 8:50 AM
Premium
Comments (483)
Tad confused even after your explanation, article says your buying but a hold? Are you writing just for your specific situation or are speaking on behalf of literally everyone reading your commentary and recommendation? If your recommendation is just based off your situation then to me I don’t see the value of this peice. Not to be overly negative just pointing this out.

Best,
Daniel
StockdocJB profile picture
StockdocJB
Today, 9:06 AM
Premium
Comments (153)
@GreenCollegeGrad yes because his situation is unique and nobody else has lost money on this stock :)
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 8:49 AM
Premium
Comments (3.73K)
Lemmons keep jumping of the cliff
