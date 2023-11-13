Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company has three operating segments, namely: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

We have started covering TPR early 2023 with an initial "hold" rating, pointing out the potential positive impacts on the demand of the reopening of China in the near term, while highlighting the potential headwinds created by the excessive inventory levels. Since this writing, the stock price has fallen by more than 35%, while the SPY has returned more than 7% in the same period.

Analysis history (Author)

Today, we will be revisiting our analysis on TPR and give an updated view on both macro- and microeconomic level to decide, whether TPR could be an attractive investment at the currently depressed price levels.

To start our discussion, we will briefly review the latest quarterly earnings results.

Quarterly results

TPR has recently released its quarterly results, beating EPS estimates, while slightly coming short of the revenue projections.

While the results have been labeled as mixed, due to the missed sales estimates, the firm has managed to bring in sales over $1.5 billion, representing an almost 1% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. In our view, despite missing the estimates this revenue figure represents a strong performance, proving that the demand for TPR's products has remained robust. Important to note that the growth in Japan and in greater China have been significant contributors.

Our strong and consistent results demonstrate the power of brand building and customer centricity, underpinned by the creativity of our talented global teams and disciplined execution. During the quarter, we drove revenue gains at constant currency, significant gross margin expansion, and high-teens adjusted EPS growth.

Further, the firm has delivered strong impressive EPS growth, even exceeding the analyst estimates.

Diluted EPS of $0.84 on a Reported Basis, Up 6% Versus Last Year, and $0.93 on a Non-GAAP Basis, Up 18% Versus Last Year, Exceeding Expectations.

Income statement (TPR)

We have been also pleased to see that despite the challenging macroeconomic environment - more on this in the following section - the company has been able to maintain its earnings and operating cash flow outlook for the fiscal year. These specifically include, but not limited to:

constant currency revenue growth of 2% to 3% year-over-year

Diluted EPS in the range of $4.10 to $4.15 or equivalent to a 6% to 7% growth YoY

$1.1 billion in free cash flow

Macroeconomic environment

When discussing the about companies in the consumer discretionary sector, normally we like to get a picture of the consumer to realistically assess how the demand for certain products and services may develop in the near term. Commonly, we use consumer confidence, as it is a leading economic indicator, which may signal how the spending behaviour of the consumer change in the coming months and quarters. While inflation is a lagging indicator, we also commonly assess it, because it shows the state of the economy from a different perspective.

Consumer confidence

Consumer confidence in the United States has been improving steadily starting from late 2022/ early 2023, however it has remained quite volatile throughout the year and has started falling drastically once again in August.

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

While the initial improvement during the first half of the year looked promising, this trend does not appear to be sustainable in the near term.

The following chart shows the firm's revenues and accounts receivable over the past five years. It is important to see that even the negative sentiment did not have severe impacts on the company's revenue stream, but going forward we only see the possibility of significant revenue growth, if a catalyst exists. In our view, this catalyst could be the substantial improvement of the consumer sentiment, not just in the U.S., but worldwide.

Data by YCharts

Inflation

While consumer confidence has been relative volatile, inflation has been falling steadily in the past 12-month. This is definitely a strong positive signal that the Fed may be successful with its aggressive interest rate policy to combat rapidly rising prices.

Core inflation in the U.S. (tradingeconomics.com)

This development could have several positive impacts in general. First of all, it might lead to improved consumer confidence as people are becoming more certain about their financial outlook in a more stable economic environment. Second, it may lead to improved profitability through potential margin improvements. In the latest earnings, we already started to seeing signs of this. The gross margin in the prior quarter has expanded by as much as 250 bps compared to the same period in the prior year.

Important to keep in mind that the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, coupled with the still ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, may have material impact on commodity prices, which in turn could again worsen the inflation.

All in all, we believe that the overall economy is in a somewhat better shape, compared to the beginning of the year. However, still significant headwinds exist, which may hinder TPR to meaningfully grow in the near term.

Inventory

We have pointed out inventory levels as one of our primary concerns in our previous article. We are happy to see now that the firm has taken the required actions to bring back inventory to more manageable levels.

Data by YCharts

We have been concerned about excessive inventory, because normally reducing the levels can be achieved by significant discounting, which erodes the profitability. The following chart shows how the profitability of TPR has developed over the past year. While the operating- and net profit margins have in fact declined, we believe with the leaner inventory TPR is now better positioned for the next up cycle.

Data by YCharts

Inventory levels in the previous quarter have slightly increased and totalled to $943 million. Despite the QoQ increase, this was still far below the previous year's ending inventory of over $1 billion.

Valuation

To determine whether TPR's stock could be an attractive investment now, it is crucial to understand its valuation and see where it stands among its peers. The following table compares several traditional multiples with those of the consumer discretionary sector median and also with the firm's own 5YR averages.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

According to all metrics, TPR is trading at a significant discount compared to its own historic averages. When comparing with the sector medians, the picture also looks quite appealing as TPR has a forward P/E more than 50% below the median and forward P/CF more than 22% below the median. According to EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA, the company also appears to be trading at a significant discount.

If we narrow down the peer group to firms with similar market caps in the Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods industry, TPR's valuation still looks relatively attractive.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Plus, considering that the firm pays a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, equivalent to a 5.3% annual yield, and has spent more than $200 million in the past quarter to repurchase stock, we can definitely say that they are committed to returning value to shareholders.

The following table shows that these payments are well-covered by the cash flow from operations/free cash flow.

Cash flow statement (Seeking Alpha)

Another confirmation that TPR remains committed to returning value to shareholders is the fact that they have recently confirmed that in the fiscal year, they are planning to return about $325 million in the form of dividend payments:

In the fiscal year, Tapestry continues to expect to return approximately $325 million to shareholders through dividend payments for an anticipated annual dividend rate of $1.40 per share, an increase of 17% versus prior year.

What we cannot forget however, is the intended merger with Capri. If the deal falls through, TPR's share price may be negatively impacted. However, we believe that even taking this risk into account, the current valuation is attractive, in our opinion.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and the continuing near term headwinds, the improving inventory levels, the attractive relative valuation and the firm's commitment of returning value to shareholders make us more bullish on the firm than we were in the beginning of 2023.

For these reasons, we upgrade our rating to "buy" from "hold".