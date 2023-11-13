Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eli Lilly: Favorable Developments Continue Regarding Anti-Obesity Drug Franchise

Nov. 13, 2023 3:22 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)NVO
Leonard Yaffe
Summary

  • Eli Lilly's anti-obesity drug Zepbound (tirzepatide) receives approval in the US and recommended approval in the EU.
  • The SELECT study data shows that semaglutide 2.4 mg reduces major adverse cardiovascular events and has additional benefits such as weight loss.
  • The anti-obesity drug class is projected to generate $150 billion in US revenues by 2030, with injectables being the primary choice for the next 18 months. Oral medications are expected to be approved in 2025-2026.

Semaglutide auto injector pen isolated

KKStock/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past two weeks, there has been a spate of favorable news regarding the anti-obesity drug class, and Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Zepbound in particular. Most importantly, Zepbound (tirzepatide) was approved in the US and the EMA recommended approval

Leonard Yaffe
I am an MD by background who runs a healthcare hedge fund. I worked as a sell-side medical analyst for 20 years, covering pharmaceuticals, medical devices, PBMs and drug distributors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLY, NVO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

