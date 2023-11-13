Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Preferred Stocks To Own For Your Retirement, Yields Up To 8.8%

Nov. 13, 2023 7:35 AM ETDFP, HBANM, HBANP, JPC, PFF, PFFA, RNP, RPT.PR.D5 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Preferred stocks offer higher yields and greater income reliability.
  • Today, we will discuss preferred stocks in general for those of you who are new to them, or for the old hands who might need a refresher.
  • Higher interest rates have created a buying opportunity for preferred securities, and we provide a few picks to maximize your retirement income.
Financial risk assessment / portfolio risk management and protection concept : Businessman holds a white umbrella, protects a dollar bag on basic balance scale, defends money from being cheat or fraud

William_Potter

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities"

Amidst rising interest rates, we have been recommending at least 40% allocation to fixed-income securities, and this can be achieved through bond funds, preferred stocks, and baby bonds. These can be much safer investments than stocks, and offer solid preferred income with

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
107.68K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts.

Comments (5)

Philipsonh profile picture
Philipsonh
Today, 8:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.68K)
Need to read the fine print closely when one company purchases another company that has preferred issues, because the purchaser can cause real problems for the preferred issue(s) and the shareholder can be left in the dark.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:06 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.29K)
Thanks for update on ET-I
S
Sane Man
Today, 8:05 AM
Premium
Comments (1.2K)
Thanks Rida—-own RNP-FFC-PTA -PXFX—-and RLJprA which unlike some individual preferreds let’s you reinvest those lofty 8.2% dividends!
cm schwab profile picture
cm schwab
Today, 7:59 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (803)
Own and DRIP both PFFA and RNP. Thamks for Posting ;)
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:48 AM
Premium
Comments (383)
Thanks for the article Rida. Great refresher. I owned CEQP preferred and opted for the new ET preferred shares in the transfer. Nice to see your endorsement.
