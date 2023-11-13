Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Powell Speaks, The Market Cringes, Then Moves On

Bill Kort profile picture
Bill Kort
2.15K Followers

Summary

  • What was the market expecting Powell to say?
  • Is "Mission Accomplished" the right message at this time?
  • Is 2% the right target?

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

"Powell says Fed is 'not confident' it has done enough to bring inflation down" (Source: CNBC)

What was the market expecting?

Please don't say: "all clear", "everything's great", "inflation is but a dark remnant of our distant past". Admittedly, the numbers have improved

This article was written by

Bill Kort profile picture
Bill Kort
2.15K Followers
Fifty-plus years common stock investing experience. Worked forty-two years on the sell side in institutional equity sales positions with Kidder, Peabody, A. G. Edwards and Wells Fargo. My goal with Kortsessions.com is to provide a rational and a balanced counterpoint to what seems to be a constant barrage of media hype and misinformation on the markets.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.