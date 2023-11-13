Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hormel Foods: Getting Closer To A Buy

Nov. 13, 2023 4:49 AM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)
Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.11K Followers

Summary

  • Hormel Foods stock has dropped 26% since I rated it a hold in February.
  • The company's revenue has declined for three straight quarters, but margins are improving.
  • The dividend yield is not high enough for the current rate environment.
  • Investors may consider selling cash-secured puts to buy the stock at a favorable valuation.

Hormel Foods To Purchase Skippy Peanut Butter From Unilever

Justin Sullivan

I rated Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) a hold in February due to its valuation. This call was correct, with the stock dropping 26% on a total return basis compared to the S&P 500 (SP500

Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, HRL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

