Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap

REIT (VNQ) earnings season is well underway and it is leading to some choppiness in the market.

For the most part, results have been strong so far, but in some select cases, the market didn't like the results, and it caused already-discounted REITs to drop even further.

We like this type of situation because the market tends to overreact to short-term news, but in reality, real estate should be valued based on the decades of expected cash flow so quarterly results really aren't that meaningful.

In what follows, we will highlight two examples to which we would give a "Strong Buy" rating following their latest results and the ensuing sell-offs in their share prices.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities is considered by many to be the ultimate blue chip among apartment REITs.

That's because:

It owns a portfolio of Class A assets in strong sunbelt markets.

It has an A-rated balance sheet with low debt and long maturities.

It is able to develop its own assets to earn sector-leading yields.

It has a long track record of significant market outperformance and dividend growth:

Data by YCharts Mid-America Apartment Communities

But the market sentiment for REITs has soured and this has caused its share price to drop by 50% since the beginning of 2022.

And recently, it dropped further after it announced results that disappointed the market:

Data by YCharts

The REIT actually beat expectations for its third-quarter results.

Their average effective rents grew by nearly 5% and their occupancy rate reached nearly 96% - a historic high.

But they guided for some pressure on rent growth for the next few quarters because new development projects are coming online and developers are providing significant incentives to lease up as fast as possible. The developers are likely feeling the pressure from today's environment and providing even greater incentives than what MAA had planned for.

Obviously, this is not good.

It means that rents will be flat for a little while.

But the CEO also made it clear that this is just temporary and within a year from now, rent growth should reaccelerate. That's because the high interest rates, lack of financing, and high construction cost have put new projects on halt:

"The volume of new apartment starts has begun to decline, and we expect that leasing conditions will be supportive of higher rent growth in late 2024 as markets absorb the current development pipeline."

In the meantime, they may also take advantage of the current environment to buy distressed assets from overleveraged landlords because they have low debt and significant liquidity.

"MAA's uniquely diversified portfolio, along with a strong operating platform and balance sheet, is well positioned to work through the current new supply pipeline, as well as pursue new growth opportunities that are emerging."

In fact, they did just that in the last quarter. They bought a lease-up deal in Phoenix for pennies on the dollar from a forced seller:

"Our pricing of approximately $317,000 per unit is substantially below current replacement costs. And is expected to provide an initial stabilized NOI yield of 5.5%"

So is this temporary slowdown in rent growth really such a big deal?

Is this really what justifies the 50% drop in its share price? Note that the cash flow has also grown by 10%+ since then so the drop is closer to 60% adjusted for the growth.

I think that the market has overreacted and MAA is now deeply undervalued.

We estimate that it currently trades at a 7% cap rate, but its assets are worth closer to a 5% cap, meaning that it is priced at a 40% discount to its net asset value. That's truly exceptional from an A-rated blue chip apartment REIT like MAA.

We see it as a clear case of short-term pain for long-term gain and expect a 50% upside in future recovery and you earn a 4% dividend yield while you wait.

Crown Castle (CCI)

Crown Castle is the largest owner of telecommunications infrastructure in the United States if you include both its tower segment (~40,000 sites) and its fiber segment (small cells and fiber lines).

I would also describe it as a "blue chip" given that:

It earns recession-resistant cash flow from essential infrastructure.

It has a strong BBB rated balance sheet.

And CCI also has a long track record of significant market outperformance and dividend growth:

Data by YCharts Crown Castle

The REIT recently released its third-quarter results and the market didn't like the guidance for 2024, which is impacted by one-time factors that will lead to worse results than what the market was hoping.

Data by YCharts

So what's wrong with the 2024 guidance?

Here is what the CFO said about it:

"Moving to our 2024 outlook, there are three significant issues that are negatively impacting our results. First, the $165 million of Sprint Cancellation payments we have received in 2023 will not occur in 2024. Second, we will see a combined $240 million reduction to our straight-lined adjustment and amortization of prepaid rent. Both of which are non-cash items. And lastly, a combination of existing the construction services business in lower tower activity levels causes a reduction of approximately $55 million in our services gross margin. Due to these impacts, our 2024 outlook shows year-over-year decline in site rental revenues of $140 million, adjusted EBITDA of $260 million and AFFO of $275 million... Our 2024 AFFO growth, excluding the impact of the Sprint Cancellations and outsize non-cash movement, which more closely reflects the underlying growth of the business is expected to be $40 million to $90 million."

But most of this was known already.

We have repetitively said that 2024/2025 will be poor years for CCI as they are impacted by the Sprint lease cancellations. The negative here is that the results are also worsened by them shedding the installation-as-a-service business. We have discussed this in a prior article as well.

Ignoring this temporary bump, the long-term thesis remains as strong as ever. The organic growth remains solid and the management reaffirmed once more that they expect to return to their targeted growth rate of 7-8% per year once you remove these temporary headwinds past 2025.

"Beyond 2025, I would look at the business and say based on the characteristics that we see for organic revenue growth and our long-term forecast for where we think the carriers are going to invest to continue to build out 5G, which is going to take the better part of the decade we expect, we see organic growth in AFFO returning to that targeted level of 7% to 8%. And so, feel good about the underlying demand drivers of how we're going to get there. And then, as we get closer to that date, we can talk more specifically about what we think the growth rate will be in 2026."

That's really what long-term-oriented investors should focus on.

This is the key to our thesis because we are buying CCI today at a low multiple that only exists because of these temporary issues, and expect its valuation multiple to expand significantly once its growth reaccelerates. The upside potential could be anywhere between 50-100% and this number is only getting larger as the share price drops lower in the near term.

While you wait, you also earn significant dividend income, which now results in a 7% yield, the highest ever for the company, and they just reaffirmed that no dividend cut is coming:

"We are confident in our ability to grow our dividend beyond 2025 once we get past the Sprint-related churn. Therefore, we are committed to maintaining our dividend in 2024 in the midst of the impact from the non-recurring Sprint Cancellations and lower contributions from services."

I am confident that they will pull this off because their cash flow is highly visible, leverage is manageable, most of their growth is already contracted, the business enjoys strong tailwinds, and the management has an exceptional track record:

Data by YCharts

So for me, this quarter was another confirmation that the company is going through an anomaly in its business. The consolidation of the carriers and the shedding of the service business are a drag in the near term, but we are seeing strong growth on the horizon and as business normalizes, we expect significant upside.

It is a classic case of short-term pain for long-term gain. The thesis will take at least a few years to play out, but I am happy to accumulate a lot of shares in the meantime at these low multiples and earn a high yield while I wait.

Bottom Line

Earning season always leads to some interesting opportunities because the market tends to overreact to the downside and upside.

We are taking advantage of this by adding more capital to our favorite opportunities because we know that we will be rewarded for it over the long run.