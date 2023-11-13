Fischerrx6

Introduction

The consumer staples sector is one of the sectors that gets a lot of my attention. It's not only a sector with anti-cyclical characteristics and companies that have survived countless recessions, pandemics, and whatnot, but also a place people come to buy high-quality dividend (growth) stocks.

In this sector, I'm looking at two major groups.

High-performing stocks with strong pricing power have held up quite well in this environment. In this category, I would put PepsiCo (PEP), Procter & Gamble ( NYSE: PG , and Hershey's (HSY), which, despite its lackluster performance this year, remains a top-tier compounder.

, and Hershey's (HSY), which, despite its lackluster performance this year, remains a top-tier compounder. Stocks with good product portfolios but less pricing power. Many of these companies have sold off quite violently since inflation started to accelerate. This group includes companies like Kraft Heinz (KHC), Conagra Brands (CAG), Tyson Foods (TSN), and others.

Please note that none of this is set in stone. This is just an example of how I'm looking at this large and somewhat complex sector.

In this article, I want to talk about Procter & Gamble.

My most recent article on this company was written roughly three months ago when I wrote:

Its pricing power shields against elevated inflation, fostering stable revenue growth. Furthermore, P&G's commitment to volume expansion sets it apart from rivals that mainly rely on pricing and/or fail to grow volumes. PG is also implementing a three-pronged strategy consisting of improved supply chains, environmental responsibility, and digital proficiency to maintain high operating efficiencies.

The company's recently released earnings confirm this trend. While there are obviously big differences when it comes to companies like P&G and food-focused companies, P&G is showing the world how to thrive in a very difficult macro environment.

Nonetheless, it may not be great news for investors, as the stock seems to be overvalued.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and assess the risk/reward.

So, let's get to it!

Excellence Despite Macro Worries

Things are not going well.

Although the United States is not in a recession, we're seeing very unfavorable trends in consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

For example, the University of Michigan's consumer inflation expectations have rebounded. Short-term expectations have jumped back to 4.5%, while long-term inflation expectations have reached a multi-decade high at 3.2%.

University of Michigan

Although a big part of this is likely explained by higher oil prices (oil has come down again), I would not rule out that sticky wage inflation, elevated rents, and the election (politicians talking about inflation 24/7) have resulted in elevated inflation fears.

As a result, consumer sentiment has come down quite significantly. The rebound has ended abruptly, lowering sentiment to a multi-month low.

University of Michigan

The chart below compares both indicators:

Long-term inflation expectations: 12-year high.

Consumer sentiment: six-month low.

Bloomberg

Furthermore, actual inflation results are also way stickier than people expected going into this year. This has been my thesis since 2021, and I'm afraid the Fed won't be able to achieve its goal without doing serious damage to the economy.

Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg economists:

In our view, Fed officials will most likely retain a tightening bias until monthly core CPI is running at a consistent 0.2%-0.3% pace for at least six months. The low end of that range only happened for a summer, and core CPI has been creeping toward the upper end since, which is more consistent with an annual rate of 3% inflation than 2%.

Furthermore, another article highlighted that corporations have grown concerned regarding the impact of inflation.

The quote below perfectly sums up my view on inflation.

There could be some residual worries around the fact that it hasn’t come down faster, and that the Fed is remaining tighter for longer because of it,” Samana, the firm’s senior global market strategist, said by email. “It’s probably also problematic that once prices go up, they don’t come down, even if inflation comes down.

This is where P&G shines.

Despite poor economic conditions and the ever-growing threat from generic brands (I admit that I changed some P&G products for generic alternatives), the company is doing well. Very well!

The Q1 results of the 2024 fiscal year showed a commendable 7% growth rate in organic sales, boosting EPS growth to 17% (21% on a neutral currency basis). No quarter in FY2023 was this strong.

Procter & Gamble

Organic growth can be dissected into a 7-point contribution from pricing, a 1-point boost from mixed factors, and a marginal decline of 1 point in volume.

Procter & Gamble

This is what unit sales look like. A 1% decline isn't great. However, in this environment, it's a fantastic result. It's also well above its FY2023 lows.

Wall Street Journal

According to the company, the performance was notable across all 10 product categories, demonstrating the effectiveness of the company's approach in a wide number of products.

With regard to its geographical performance, the company saw 6% growth in focus markets, a 7% rise in the US, and an impressive 15% surge in Europe focus markets.

However, Greater China faced a 6% decline, attributed to soft market conditions and a temporary reduction in social retail merchandising for the SK-II brand.

Nonetheless, as highlighted by the Wall Street Journal, P&G remains very optimistic about its China business, looking beyond current challenges.

P&G estimates there are 450 million middle-income consumers in China, and sees that rising to north of 700 million over the next five years, said Schulten. “Therefore we believe that our business in China can continue to create significant value over the next two years, and we continue to remain invested,” he said.

The good news continues. In this market, it's all about market share.

In the first quarter, the company's global aggregate value share saw a 40 basis points increase. In the US, the outlet value share surged by 50 basis points, while Europe focus markets witnessed a 40 basis points increase in value share over the last three months.

Procter & Gamble

This brings me to the next part of this article.

Outlook & Shareholder Distributions

Despite a volatile and challenging operating environment, the company maintained its guidance ranges for organic sales growth, core EPS growth, cash productivity, and cash return to shareholders.

The company maintained its guidance range for organic sales growth, projecting a growth rate of 4% to 5% for the fiscal year. This range factors in normalization in the underlying market growth rate, likely to occur through the calendar year 2024.

Procter & Gamble

Despite the incremental $600 million after-tax headwind from foreign exchange, Procter & Gamble holds its outlook for fiscal 2024 core earnings per share at 6% to 9% growth versus the prior fiscal year. On a constant-currency basis, this translates to an impressive 13% to 16% core EPS growth rate.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble plans to pay more than $9 billion in dividends and repurchase $5 billion to $6 billion in common stock, aiming to return $14 billion to $15 billion of cash to shareholders in the fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble

Speaking of dividends:

The company has a history of 67 consecutive annual dividend hikes. It has been a dividend king for 17 years.

It currently yields 2.5%.

The dividend is protected by a 60% payout ratio.

The five-year dividend CAGR is 5.6%.

Data by YCharts

The Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard for PG has two A+ grades for growth and consistency. It scores somewhat low on yield, as there are higher-yielding alternatives on the market. The problem is that these often come with poorer financials and slower growth.

Seeking Alpha

Everything mentioned in this article has also resulted in stock price outperformance.

The ratio between the PG stock price and the Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) is close to the highest level since 2010. These numbers include reinvested dividends (total return).

Data by YCharts

While outperformance is totally justified, it does not result in a great valuation.

Using the data in the chart below:

PG is expected to grow its earnings per share by 9% this year (FY2024), followed by 7% growth in both FY25 and FY26. Needless to say, this shows PG's expected consistency.

Unfortunately, PG is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 24.9x.

The normalized valuation going back 20 years is 20.4x earnings.

If the valuation were to come down to its long-term average, the stock would be fairly priced for three years of solid mid-single-digit EPS growth.

FAST Graphs

The current consent us price target is $165, which is 9% above the current price.

I agree with that number, which means I won't attempt to buy PG at these levels.

To give you two alternatives, in this environment, I prefer both PepsiCo and Hershey's in my top-tier consumer compounders group.

Incorporating expected EPS growth and a normalized P/E ratio of 21x, PepsiCo has room to compound at more than 8% through 2025. I'm using the same method I just applied to PG.

FAST Graphs

HSY has suffered more than both PEP and PG. A return to 22.8x earnings by incorporation of mid-single-digit EPS growth in the two years ahead results in an implied annual return of 15%. Earlier this month, I wrote an article on HSY.

FAST Graphs

I'm not trying to get people to sell PG. Nor is this a call to jump into HSY and PEP. I just want to give you alternatives and highlight why I don't see a good reason to jump into PG.

If PG were to fall 10% to 15%, I would become bullish.

Also, although I expect PG's outperformance to fade a bit, I still believe it will outperform its average peer on a long-term basis.

It's a fantastic stock. It's just not a buy at these levels.

Takeaway

Procter & Gamble stands out as a beacon of resilience.

Despite macroeconomic worries, PG reported impressive 1Q24 results, with a 7% growth in organic sales and a 17% boost in EPS.

The company's strategic focus on pricing power, supply chain efficiency, and digital proficiency has contributed to its robust performance.

However, the stock's current overvaluation raises caution, with a blended P/E ratio of 24.9x compared to its 20-year average of 20.4x.

While PG remains a solid long-term performer, considering alternatives like PepsiCo and Hershey's might be prudent in the current market.