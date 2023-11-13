Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enterprise Products Partners: I Am Buying This 8% Midstream Yield Hand Over Fist

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.51K Followers

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners' units have seen recent price weakness, unrelated to EPD's performance, which represents a good opportunity for long-term dividend investors.
  • The midstream firm generates strong distributable cash flow from its midstream energy assets and easily covers its distribution.
  • Enterprise Products Partners is investing heavily in the Permian basin, which could lead to distributable cash flow growth going forward.
  • Units are attractively valued and supply an 8% cash-flow supported yield.
Alaskan oil pipeline in the north slope region of alaska

kyletperry

Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE:EPD) units have seen new unit price weakness lately which may be a good opportunity for dividend investors to engage and load up on a well-supported 8% dividend yield. The midstream company generates a ton of distributable cash

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.51K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, KMI, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

T
The Cardinal
Today, 5:31 AM
Premium
Comments (5.96K)
Not much new in this article. I'm hoping that somehow EPD drops into the low 25 range. I'd pick some more up. It is a lifetime purchase for me.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 5:48 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (8.48K)
@The Cardinal EPD is a buy-and-hold investment
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.