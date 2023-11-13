Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investing, Even As I Expect S&P 500 To Be Lower By Year End

Nov. 13, 2023 5:34 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)ALB, CHK, CNQ, CNQ:CA, FANG, GBX, LAAC, LAAC:CA, LAC, LAC.WI, LAC:CA, SQM, SU, SU:CA, VFS
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.46K Followers

Summary

  • As of the end of October, I was just a few points away from my end of 2023 S&P 500 prediction of 4,200 points, which I made at the end of 2022.
  • The market is already about 5% higher since then, putting me well outside the running. While, fundamentally, I expect the market to decline, the market is not always rational.
  • Even though I do expect the market to go lower from current levels to the end of the year, it does not mean that there are no opportunities to invest.

Standard & Poors in NY

mixmotive

Investment thesis: With two months to go in the year, I was momentarily within just a few points from being right on the money in terms of my prediction for the end-of-the-year S&P 500 (SP500) finishing

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.46K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFS, GBX, SU, CNQ, CHK, ALB, SQM, LAAC, LAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.