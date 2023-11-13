Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PENN Entertainment: The Correction Is Almost Complete - Buy The ESPN Bet

Nov. 13, 2023 9:00 AM ETPENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN)2 Comments
Summary

  • We concur with the PENN management, in that its stock is currently undervalued compared to historical means, offering interested investors with the opportunistic chance to dollar cost average.
  • On the one hand, the company faces declining profit margins as costs expand and its top-line moderates from the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.
  • On the other hand, it is apparent that Mr. Market has discounted the prospects of ESPN Bet, despite the massive potential of new adoption and cross-selling across existing iCasino offerings.
  • Based on the obvious moderation in the PENN stock's exponential regression curve, we believe that the sell-off may be over soon, as observed in the recent bounce from the critical support level of $17s.
  • As a result of its potential upward rerating, we are cautiously rating the PENN stock as a Buy for investors with higher risk appetite and long-term investing trajectory.

Woman Holding an iPad Displaying ESPN Xbox Video Game

EricVega/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The PENN Investment Thesis Hinges On The ESPN Bet

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) is a stock that requires minimal introductions to readers, whom have tried gaming in either physical casinos or online platforms.

Particularly, the company

Success for Penn with Disney is all about catchy marketing and user friendly app.
Today, 9:08 AM
Thanks for this interesting and timely article. The strategic alliance between DIS and PENN announced after the close on Friday makes this space even more difficult to value, particularly as DKNG has an Investor Day tomorrow and I will be curious to see their take on this competitive threat to their franchise. I have made money selling naked puts on DKNG at increasing strike prices over the past 18 months, but with DKNG having made a substantial move up, I am taking a breather now pending further information and evaluation.
