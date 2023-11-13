Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Leonardo DRS: Solid Quarterly Results

Nov. 13, 2023 7:12 AM ETLeonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS)1 Comment
Summary

  • Leonardo DRS has posted decent Q3 FY23 results, with a rise in total revenues and growth in its segments.
  • The future defense trend could benefit the company, and its backlog has significantly increased.
  • However, considering its valuation and price action, investing at the current level may not be advisable, and a hold rating is assigned.

Military table with notebook upper view.

breakermaximus/iStock via Getty Images

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) offers defense electronic products, mainly in the U.S. DRS recently posted decent Q3 FY23 results. In this report, I will analyze its Q3 FY23 results. The future defense trend might be a tailwind for the company, and its

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

C
Chefboy6969
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (1.31K)
thank you for your article. I would say $20 is now fair value for this stock. You might get it at $18 or $19 but it will NOT be dipping below $15.00

I am an og investor in RADA and have done very well on this stock. Its now a 10x( 10 bagger for me) and i will continue to HOLD this amazing long term defense stock. I am waiting on a dividend announcement for this stock in the next year. Then it will be an income source for me. Always keep your winners.
Good luck
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

