Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) offers defense electronic products, mainly in the U.S. DRS recently posted decent Q3 FY23 results. In this report, I will analyze its Q3 FY23 results. The future defense trend might be a tailwind for the company, and its backlog has also risen up significantly. However, considering its valuation and price action, I don't think investing at the current level might be a good idea. Hence, I assign a hold rating on DRS.

Financial Analysis

DRS recently posted its Q3 FY23 results. The total revenues for Q3 FY23 were $703 million, a rise of 10.8% compared to Q3 FY22. Both of its segments, advanced sensing and computing and integrated mission systems, witnessed growth, which led to a rise in the company's revenue. The revenue from the ASC and IMS segments grew by 5.6% and 21% in Q3 FY23 compared to Q3 FY22. A strong growth in its tactical communications and propulsion business was the major reason behind the revenue growth in both of these segments. Its adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 FY23 was 11.6%, which was 9.1% in Q3 FY22. Higher volumes and better execution in its laser program were the major reasons behind the EBITDA margin improvement.

DRS's Investor Relations

In Q3 FY22, its net earnings included a $270 million gain from its business divestitures. So, if we exclude the divestiture gain, then its net earnings in Q3 FY23 were 112% higher than Q3 FY22. The numbers are quite good, and the company is mostly dependent on the U.S. government for most of its revenues. The higher the defense budget, the more the revenue expectations will be of the company. The expectations of the defense budget are higher than previous budgets, and I believe that it will be higher because of the increasing tensions around the world, like China and Russia, and the recent conflict occurring in Israel. The current global situation makes sure one thing, that major nations might be spending heavily on defense. So, the outlook for the company is positive, and I think they will continue to do better in the coming times.

Technical Analysis

DRS is trading at $19.8. The chart of DRS looks quite strong. After consolidating for two years, the stock gave a breakout in April 2023, and after giving a breakout, the stock rallied around 38%. What was impressive was that after giving a breakout, the stock consolidated around one month before shooting up further. A consolidation after a breakout is a positive sign because it builds up the momentum and strength in the stock. Hence, I believe DRS has solid long-term potential, but would I buy it at its current level? The answer is no because the stock is now way above the breakout level, and buying it now will not help investors utilize the opportunity optimally. Instead, what I would suggest is buying the stock on a pullback. A pullback is often seen in the stock when there is a breakout in a stock that has rallied. A stock cannot just move in a single direction. Hence, I believe waiting for a pullback and then investing might be a better decision here. I think the stock might come back to test the $17.5 level in the near term. So $17.5 will be a good buying level, in my opinion.

Should One Invest In DRS?

The company posted decent results, and the growth it experienced was solid. Its backlog has gone up to $4.7 billion in Q3 FY23, which was $3.1 billion in Q3 FY22. So the strong backlog and positive outlook set them for the coming quarters, and companies who experience strong growth and the outlook is positive trade at a higher premium, and the same is the case in DRS. DRS is trading at a P/E (FWD) ratio of 31.26x, whereas the sector median is around 20.21x. So, the market has rewarded DRS with a high valuation, which I believe it should. The recent stock price movement also suggests that there has been huge buying in the stock. So, looking at all the factors, would I suggest buying it right now? The answer is no because I don't see any undervalued opportunity here. The company has performed well, and it has been rewarded for it. Instead, I would advise waiting for a pullback and investing in it when a pullback happens. I believe we might see a pullback in the stock in the near term as it has been constantly moving up without any pullback in the last six months, so whenever a stock moves in a particular direction for some time, a pullback becomes inevitable. It might come back for a retest of the breakout level. Hence, considering all the factors, I assign a hold rating on DRS.

Risk

Their income is derived from contracts and subcontracts with the United States government, encompassing defense-related initiatives with the Department of Defense and an extensive array of initiatives with every component of the American armed forces. For the years ending December 31, 2022, 2021, and 2020, respectively, revenues derived directly or indirectly from contracts with the U.S. government represented approximately 84%, 86%, and 84% of their total revenues. The U.S. Army and U.S. Navy accounted for 37% and 32% of their total revenues, respectively, for the year ending December 31, 2022. Due to the concentration of their clientele within the U.S. defense sector, any deterioration or disruption in their working relationship with the U.S. government and its prime contractors, or a shift in the U.S. government's commitment to continuing to buy their products, could result in a major decline in their revenue and have a materially negative effect on their operations, financial situation, and business.

Bottom Line

DRS posted decent results, and its backlog has gone up significantly. They are experiencing strong growth, and the future trend in the defense might be a tailwind for the company. However, I don't think investing in it right now might be a good idea. Because I don't see an undervalued opportunity here, the market has rewarded DRS with a high valuation for its strong growth. Hence, I would advise one to wait for a pullback in the stock price. So, I assign a hold rating on DRS.