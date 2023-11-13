It Isn't A Fluke: VOO Is Ready To Rally Through 2024

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adam Koprucki as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Large-cap companies, especially those within the S&P 500 (SP500), have successfully adapted to the Fed's "higher for longer" regime. Over the past two years, the biggest losers have been the companies without the operational and financial chops needed to operate long-term, let alone in an era where debt is again expensive.

Ultimately, with as many companies proving adaptable and an improving overall economic outlook, VOO is positioned to finish 2023 strongly before maintaining the same momentum in 2024.

Christmas came early this year as the S&P 500 hit its first "perfect week" since 2022. Likewise, its index-aligned counterpart, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), jumped 5% in as many days.

Many hibernating bulls and fairweather bears mobilized around the move and proclaimed an early start to the end-of-year "Santa rally." But was the recent reversal simply a reaction to an overbought index and slightly better-than-expected economic news?

Doubtful.

Instead, VOO will likely finish the year strong, defying expectations before entering 2024 by marking the much-anticipated soft landing we've been promised?

Price Of Perfection

The last time VOO marked a perfect week, or one in which each day ended decisively green? November 2022, the first week of November 2022, also celebrated a perfect week. While markets dipped slightly in the immediate aftermath, that week marked the beginning of a decisive pivot as VOO climbed more than 15% in the interim.

Moreover, perfect weeks have long heralded decisive gains in the S&P 500 over the following intervals. The average 12-month return post-perfect week sits right below 11%, in line with what we've seen since November 2022.

Golden Week of Gains (Carson Investment Research)

Ultimately - and you know the drill - past performance does not guarantee future results. That's particularly true in an era like today's, where monetary policy and shifting trends across the American consumer and worker spectrums impact markets in new and novel ways. Trying to push past data together into a working forecasting model without letting personal biases and sentiments toward the market is nearly impossible.

Looking to bigger-picture macro indicators, those actually feeding the action you see playing out, helps form a more well-rounded perspective of where VOO is headed.

Luckily for bulls, all signs point to this rally continuing up to (and into) 2024.

Is the Fed Finished?

J. Powell and company are maintaining a typically hawkish attitude towards future rate hikes, with good reason. Global markets interpret every turn of phrase Powell utters as a cryptic hint. He needs to be firm and decisive in his messaging. And he's messaging effectively because, whether through his own linguistic merit or as part of a PR machine, the "higher for longer" mantra is fully entrenched in every investor's psyche. And, practically speaking, rates will be higher for longer compared to past periods - which isn't difficult, considering we've barely reached the same point we lived under almost 20 years ago.

For good or bad (I mostly think it's good), the cheap debt era is over, and investors must adapt to the new reality. And, to a large degree, markets have adjusted as the most moonshot speculative stocks are now aligned more closely with their fair value (i.e., zero).

But, consumers haven't yet fully realized or gotten accustomed to a new rate regime; markets have largely adapted. Housing will likely see delayed volatility as new builds beef up inventory amid flagging demand, but market fundamentals have largely taken the reigns away from sheer exuberance.

But, critically, the Fed's two main levers (inflation and jobs) are decisively headed in the right direction. Combine that with Powell's current moratorium on future hikes, and we're looking at VOO likely remaining buoyant on interest rate confidence alone. If that wasn't enough, 2-year Treasury yields closed the week with a nosedive - indicating that smart money thinks the Fed is finished.

Stocks Have Strength

Beyond mere interest rate adaptation, stocks show remarkable strength despite overwhelmingly bearish sentiment reigning supreme over the past few months. The mega-caps driving much of the past year's gains reported strong earnings this quarter:

Microsoft Amazon Meta Apple Alphabet Diluted EPS 2.99 0.94 4.39 1.29 1.55 YoY % Change 27.23% 235.71% 167.68% 13.18% 46.23% Click to enlarge

The outlier in the so-called Magnificent 7, of course, is Tesla (TSLA), who posted a 44% year-over-year EPS decline. Likewise, Nvidia (NVDA) doesn't report earnings until the end of the month. However, if analyst consensus is a reliable indicator, Nvidia is on track to match its mega-cap peers when it does report.

Despite solid, if not spectacular, earnings, these stocks traded largely flat in the immediate post-reporting aftermath. The stocks, combined, remain close to 20% below all-time highs. While expecting VOO and individual stocks in its underlying basket to pivot back towards all-time highs (mostly achieved mid-2021), the relatively flat performance, despite demonstrated adaptation to economic conditions through cost-cutting and margin management, is divorced from firm fundamentals. The market seems to be pricing VOO's underlying fundamentals back in, though, projecting a strong outlook to close the year.

Seasonality Strength

Finally, if you're bearish long-term or think the rally doesn't have the legs to push through 2024, acknowledging VOO's perennial seasonality is unavoidable.

Consistently, over the past 12 years, VOOs lost its way in mid-September before closing the year with the vaunted Santa rally. And, though the economy is in a definitive tightening cycle, consumer spending remains somewhat unabated and bodes well for holiday shopping strength.

Takeaway

I don't think VOO will spike to all-time highs in 2024, though it'd be nice if it did. However, I think that underlying market strength and effective company adaptation to a higher-rate regime mark a paradigmatic pivot point. We've moved past the "stonks go up" era and back into a period where cost-cutting, margin management, and intelligently planned growth alongside capital structuring are key.

The best companies have adapted, the worst have fallen off, and the mid-range ones are slowly catching up. As megalithic an index as VOO tracks, you can capitalize on large-cap stability as companies within the ETF have mostly figured their stuff out, and the losers are given the boot, i.e., Lincoln National (LNC).

If you didn't buy the dip over the past two months, I don't think our perfect week rally marks a top for the year. We will likely see further growth through January before valuation levels out, so accumulating more shares now through deliberate dollar-cost averaging is likely the best move.