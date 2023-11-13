Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

It Isn't A Fluke: VOO Is Ready To Rally Through 2024

Nov. 13, 2023 8:43 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Adam Koprucki profile picture
Adam Koprucki
1 Follower

Summary

  • Entering November with a “perfect week” bodes well for VOO’s 12-+month returns, if historical precedent holds true.
  • Despite the Fed’s continued hawkishness, Powell and friends are likely done hiking rates as metrics improve.
  • Stocks have adapted to a new economic regime, cutting costs and improving margins, but VOO’s performance remains divorced from underlying fundamentals.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adam Koprucki as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Stockmarket and investment theme background with City skyscraper

Nikada

This article was written by

Adam Koprucki profile picture
Adam Koprucki
1 Follower
Adam Koprucki is the founder of RealWorldInvestor.com, an investing website that provides useful investment tools reviews and unique market insights. Expertise: Fixed-income investing, Macroeconomics, Personal Finance, Derivatives, Options, Index Education: Loyola University: Bachelor of Business Administration, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill:

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VOO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.