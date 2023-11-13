Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 7:53 AM ETCadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.1K Followers

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Berkowitz - Investor Relations

Warren Kanders - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Brad Williams - President

Blaine Browers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Imbro - Stephens Inc.

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Ron Epstein - Bank of America

Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cadre Holdings Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Matt Berkowitz of the IGB Group for introductions and the reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead sir.

Matt Berkowitz

Thank you, and welcome to Cadre Holdings third quarter conference call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making several forward-looking statements and we make these statements under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our best estimates and assumptions based on our understanding of information known to us today. These forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that face Cadre and industries and markets in which we operate. More information on potential factors that could affect Cadre's financial results is included from time to time in Cadre's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please also note that we have posted presentation materials on our website at www.cadre-holdings.com, which supplement our comments this evening and include a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

I would like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay through November 22, 2023 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time tonight. A webcast replay will also be available

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CDRE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDRE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.