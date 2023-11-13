Maxiphoto

Yield Differentials

One major factor to determine fair value for any currency pair is to compare its (risk-free) nominal and real yields. Arguably, the government bond yields and interbank yields are the most important components. Government bonds represent the risk-free return in the respective currency and they attract large capital flows.

Currently the average nominal government bond yield differential is at -1.357%, which is the level of 2022 April, 2022 June and 2023 January, February, May and August. At these dates, EUR:USD (EUR:USD) was in the range of 1.045-1.093. The current pricing of 1.073 seems to be in the middle of the recent range of the average nominal government bond yield differential. In the past 20 years, the average yield differential was at current levels in 2016, 2017 and 2020 as well. The longer-term average of those occurrences indicate 1.08 as a fair value for the EUR:USD, which suggest the EURO is 0.6% undervalued against the U.S. Dollar.

GERMAN-USA GOVERNMENT BOND YIELD SPREAD (TRADINGVIEW)

GERMAN-USA GOVERNMENT BOND YIELD SPREAD VS EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

Arguably, real yields are supposed to be true underlying value of a currency. Calculated from the risk-free yield above the expected average inflation for the same period. As real yield differentials influence capital flows into government bond markets too, they have great importance. Based on the 10 year real yield differential of German - US government bond, the level of -1.8337% is the same as it was in 2016 Dec, 2017 Dec, 2018 Feb, 2019 Sep, 2022 Nov, Sep and 2023 Sep. The median of those exchange rates is 1.06423. Based on the 10 year real yield differential the EURO is 0.7% overvalued against the Dollar.

GERMANY - USA 10 YEAR REAL YIELD (BLOOMBERG)

The interbank rate differential is an input for pricing FX Derivative contracts, such as FX Forwards and Swaps. The spot price is usually adjusted with swap points, which is based on the interbank yield differential for the contract's maturity. As roughly 2/3 of daily FX volume is coming from FX Derivatives, the interbank yield differential factor is heavily influence spot price movements. The interbank yield differential is currently at -1.7 %, the same levels of 1995 , 1998, 2000, 2005 Aug, 2006 Dec,2017 Nov,2020 March and 2022 May. At these dates EUR:USD was 1.32,1.17,0.838, 1.21, 1.31, 1.18, 1.09, 1.095. The average of these observations is 1.151. Based on the interbank yield differential the EURO is 6.7 % undervalued against the U.S. Dollar. Note that interbank yields have a credit component, whereas during elevated stress one banking system's yield can rise substantially due to increased risks, which may affect negatively the currency.

EU- USA INTERBANK YIELD DIFFERENTIAL (TRADINGVIEW)

EU- USA INTERBANK YIELD DIFFERENTIAL VS EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

The three separate differentials indicates prices of 1.08, 1.06423 and 1.151. The average of these outcome is 1.09841, based on which the EURO is 2.6% undervalued. However, the government bond market (nominal + real) suggest an average price of 1.07 . That means based on the government bond market the EURO is currently fairly priced, and really the interbank market makes up for the undervaluation.

The average of the separate rate differentials is -1.78 % , the levels of 2023 February, May, June, Aug, Sept, Oct as well as 2022 July, 2020 January, 2018 February. EURUSD was priced at 1.09, 1.067, 1.074, 1.07, 1.09, 1.094, 1.04288, 1.31 and 1.245. The average of those outcome is 1.089. Based on that the EURO is 1.4% undervalued.

COMBINED AVERAGE RATE DIFFERENTIAL (TRADINGVIEW)

Overall rate and yield differentials have been in a long term structural decline since the great financial crisis, which is consistent with the EURO have been losing 37% of its value against the U.S. Dollar in that period. Although rate and yield differentials are a key driver of FX price action, there are regimes when the two can be disconnected. For instance from 2016 Dec to 2018 February and from 2018 Nov to 2020 March yield differentials and the EUR:USD spot price went into the opposite direction. That suggest that there are other factors in play as well, which depending on the regime can be in the primary driver seat.

Economics

Terms of trade

One highly important economic driver is the Term of Trade differentials. Whereas the Term of trade is the ratio of export and import price changes. Whereas if a nation's export prices are rising faster than its import prices, that means in global trade it's domestic currency is appreciating against its import partner's currency. The EU term of trade factor collapsed from 2020Q3 with that the currency as well, and it has rebounded sharply from August 2022 until July 2023. As the term of trade factor let us determine the direction of travel rather than fair value, the weakening EURO since July is consistent with the trend in export/import prices. However based on the term of trade ratio, the recent rebound in the EURO is not supported and it indicates the exchange rate should rise back to the July levels.

EU-USA RELATIVE TERM OF TRADE (TRADINGVIEW)

EU-USA RELATIVE TERM OF TRADE RATIO VS EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

The term of trade differential has been correlated to the spot price action, however from 2014 April to 2018 February the price action was completely disconnected from the term of trade differentials. This may indicate that the price action was not trade but yield or monetary related. However from 2016 Dec to 2018 February the price action decoupled from yield differentials as well. This confirms that there are regimes where monetary factors are more influential than trade and yields.

Foreign direct investment

Foreign direct investment shows the foreign investment flows into an economy, which means investment related demand for the nation's currency. The current differential between European and U.S. is currently at -$84 billion, the levels of 2022 cycle lows. That suggest that based on foreign direct investment differentials would put the EURO back to its 2022 cycle low of below parity (0.985). Based on that the EURO is 9% overvalued.

EU-USA FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT (TRADINGVIEW)

Foreign direct investment differentials have been in a structural decline since the Great Financial Crisis, however it reached its post GFC cycle low in 2019, which is inconsistent with the EURO setting new cycle low in 2022.

Gross fixed asset capital formation

Gross fixed capital formation consists of resident producers’ investments in fixed assets during a given period. It captures an economy investment opportunities, as well as growth path over medium -long term. Higher investment normally favors the local currency.

The relative gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) shows that the E.U. economy is in a structural decline against the U.S., since at least the 1990s, setting a new low at the current levels. Based on the relative GFCF the EURO should be setting a new 30 year low against the Dollar, therefore it is heavily overvalued as it would put the exchange rate below 0.83 (2001 levels).

EU-USA RELATIVE GROSS FIXED ASSET CAPITAL FORMATION (TRADINGVIEW)

Cyclical growth

Growth of the cyclical, the most real-time part of the economic data, is the average of employment, industrial production, personal income and personal spending. Relative cyclical growth appears to be leading the price action in the EURUSD exchange rate.

Based on the cyclical growth differential the E.U. economy is in a structural decline against the U.S. It set a new low in 2022 consistent with the exchange rate, however the rebound in EURO reached it's 2015-2017 levels while the relative cyclical growth is significantly below compared to that period. Based on the relative cyclical growth the EURO is significantly overvalued.

EU-USA RELATIVE CYCLICAL GROWTH RATIO (TRADINGVIEW)

EU-USA RELATIVE CYCLICAL GROWTH RATIO VS EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

Forward-looking surveys

The S&P Global purchasing manager index's surveys are globally standardized forward looking economic indicators for manufacturing, services and composite. Relative value offers a unique insight for the relative future prospects of the two economy.

The relative PMIs suggest that the E.U. economy's prospects have been in a sharp decline relative to the U.S., since the end of 2022. This is inconsistent with the strong EURO in the first half of 2023, therefore the EURUSD recent slide is justified with the relative PMI, and the exchange rate appears to be in a 6 month lag. Continuously weakening relative PMI suggest there may be further weakness in the cards for EURUSD, as the price action seems to be lagging the relative PMI recently.

EU -USA RELATIVE S&P PMI (TRADINGVIEW)

EU -USA RELATIVE S&P PMI VS EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

Note that from 2020Q1 to 2022Q3 the relative PMI and the exchange rate completely decoupled, probably due to the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic and the response for it, the 40 year high inflation and interest rate shock as well as the excessive dollar shortage. From 2014 to 2018, and since 2022Q4 the relative PMI and the exchange rate seems to be moving together.

Overall economics

Overall the relative economic factors are not indicating a sustainable rebound or retest of the July highs, instead together they are indicating deteriorating relative fundamentals of the EURO.

ECONOMIC FACTORS & EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

COMBINED ECONOMIC FACTORS VS EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

Inflation

Higher relative inflation in itself is supposed to weaken the currency, as relative purchasing power should be factored into the exchange rate. Based on inflation differentials, in the past 20 years the EURO preserved more purchasing power compared to the Dollar, however this trend has shifted since 2022 where relative consumer prices has been growing faster in the E.U.

EU-USA RELATIVE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (TRADINGVIEW)

However inflation should be considered in relation to the nominal interest rates, as higher inflation might result in higher interest rate which is ultimately bullish for the currency.

Combined Model

The factoring of all the economic, nominal yield and inflation differentials into one model, suggests that the EURO fundamentals are the weakest in 2023 compared to the U.S. Dollar, while the exchange rate is closer to the middle of this year's 1.05-1.10 range. Based on the fundamental drivers, the recent rebound in the EURO looks unsustainable, and an exchange rate of 1.055 or below the 2023 lows looks more justified.

COMBINED ECONOMIC+YIELD+INFLATION INDEX vs EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

Monetary Factors

Other than yields, economic and inflation factors, there are other, more intangible drivers of a currency exchange rate as well, related to the global financial system's condition.

The recent Chinese real estate developer and debt crisis seemed to have spillover effects to the Japanese financial system. As Tokyo has been the major distribution hub of international financing to China, through Hong Kong, the Japanese banks have large exposure to their Hong Kong peers, and indirectly to mainland China. As the international financing currency is the U.S. Dollar, as well as Chinese developers are missing dollar payment obligations on their bonds, there appears to be a dollar shortage situation in China, which is visible in the Japanese interbank and Japanese bill market spreads as well. The plumbing of the 3-month Japanese government bond yield indicates collateral shortage situation developing in Japan. As long as the Chinese debt crisis situation keeps worsening, it will continue to produce excessive demand for the U.S. Dollar due to the shortage situation.

JAPAN INTERBANK RATE vs JAPAN 3 MONTH GOVERNMENT BOND YIELD (TRADINGVIEW)

Similar collateral related financial strains seems emerging from Europe as well. The 3-month Italian government bill ,used as a primary type of collateral within the Eurozone financial system, seems to be trading at unusually large premium in the morning trading hours recently, sometimes even at 0% yield. This unusual phenomena is most likely related to the European repo market ill functioning or constraint. When financial strains seems emerging, that creates a backdrop for the U.S. Dollar. In order for the EURO to appreciate sustainably, easing financial and liquidity conditions are necessary, which is inconsistent with the collateral strains seems emerging.

ITALY INTERBANK RATE vs ITALY 3 MONTH GOVERNMENT BOND YIELD (TRADINGVIEW)

A key stress indicator of the Eurozone is the spread between the Italian and the German 10 year government bond yields, as a sign of fragmentation. The spread have recently risen above the 2% critical level contributing to the EURO's slide since July. The spread has retreated somewhat since, however the current 1.9% level is still highly elevated in historical context, and inconsistent with a recovery of the EURO to the July highs. Fragmentation in the EU seems emerging since 2022 which is putting a heavy downward pressure to the EURO.

ITALY-GERMANY 10 YEAR GOVERNMENT BOND YIELD SPREAD (TRADINGVIEW)

The gross outstanding repo, reverse repo and securities lending exposure of the primary dealer network indicates the leverage level of the largest global financial institutions. During times when the primary dealer community became risk averse and they deleverage, it effects the availability of the U.S. Dollar globally which could potentially impact FX Swap rollover ability as well. Due to this, during periods of deleveraging the U.S. Dollar exchange value tends to rise sharply as it contributes to the shortage situation. The primary dealer leverage collapsed by $2 Trillion during 2022 however rebounded sharply on Chinese reopening and soft landing hopes in 2023. Just to collapse again since May 2023 contributing to the spike in the Dollar since July. Leverage levels seemed to have rebounded somewhat recently, however the primary dealer leverage situation looks pretty depressionary considering the stagnating nominal levels and the huge accumulated deficit compared to the pre GFC trend. This below trend growth has been contributing to the long term weakness of the EURO against the DOLLAR, and is limiting the recovery potential.

PRIMARY DEALER'S GROSS REPO, RRP, SECURITIES LENDING OUTSTANDING (NEW YORK FED)

PRIMARY DEALER'S GROSS REPO, RRP, SECURITIES LENDING OUTSTANDING (NEW YORK FED)

EUR:USD basis swap spreads are representing the excess premium in lending dollars in the FX Swap market. When the basis swap spread increases that indicates excess demand for borrowing U.S. Dollars. The swap spreads plunged again in 2023 September, but has failed to recover fully since. The swap spreads points to a higher exchange rate than the September lows, however it is inconsistent with a meaningful recovery to the July highs. As in the post GFC regime the EUR:USD swap spread has been constantly negative, the constant excess premium in lending U.S. Dollars has contributed to the post GFC appreciation of the DOLLAR against the EURO, which is probably also related to the stagnating or deteriorating primary dealer leverage in the post GFC regime. A meaningful EURO recovery should be supported with basis swap spreads moving to the top of the range, while apparently it failed to fully recover from quarter end low.

EURUSD BASIS SWAP SPREADS (BLOOMBERG)

Combining the global financial system's condition signals shows us that currently the EURO fundamentals are much weaker compared to the 2015-2017 levels against the dollar, however it is somewhat stronger compared to 2022 September and the most recent 2023 lows. Overall the monetary conditions are not supporting a recovery to the July highs.

COMBINED MONETARY FACTORS VS EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

Conclusion

In conclusion, based on the nominal government yields and the 10-year real government bond yield differential seems to indicate the EURO's fair price is 1.07. In theory, the real yield differential is supposed to signal the fair fundamental value of a currency exchange rate; however, as in financial derivatives the nominal rate differential is factored in the price, both is affecting the exchange rate.

The combined relative economic factors are signaling the weakest EURO fundamentals in 2023, which is suggesting an exchange rate of below 1.05, however meaningfully stronger underlying than the 2022 September lows of 0.95. The global financial system's current condition suggests the EURO's fair price is in the middle of the 2023 July high and 2022 September range, which is between 1.13 and 0.958. When combining all of those factors into one model, it indicates a much weaker EURO fundamentals than the 2015-2017 and 2020 levels of 1.05 and somewhat higher than the 2022 lows of 0.958.

COMBINED EURUSD INDEX vs EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

Overall, the current fundamentals suggest a recovery to the 2023 July highs of 1.12 looks unlikely in the EUR:USD exchange value, unless the underlying drivers improve dramatically. Taking the past 24 months volume distribution into consideration, unless the fundamentals change from current levels, the EURO appears to be a sell above 1.075 and a buy below 1.05 and is expected to trade in a range. Investors may keep a close eye on the Chinese real estate and debt crisis as well as Europe's winter energy supply since those factors can spark a wider dollar rally in the intermediate future.

EURUSD (TRADINGVIEW)

