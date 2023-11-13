The Achilles' Heel Of This Bull Market

cybrain

Last week, I noted that the S&P 500 needed to take out its October high to bring an end to the correction that started at the beginning of August and affirm the year-end rally was truly underway. That is exactly what happened on Friday, led by a surge in technology stocks, as the index closed above the critical 4,400 level. This bull market is far from over. An underwhelming 30-year Treasury auction that briefly drove long-term interest rates higher combined with hawkish rhetoric from Fed Chairman Powell were not enough to quell investor enthusiasm for risk assets.

Finviz

Warnings from Fed officials that short-term rates may need to stay higher for longer are no longer having their intended effect, because investors are starting to realize that the deceleration in economic growth and disinflation already in the pipeline will return inflation to the Fed’s target. Instead, the consensus is starting to look past the possibility of a future rate hike to when the first rate cut will come in 2024. Changes in the policy rate work with a long lag, and the Fed’s late response to raising rates from near zero in March 2022 is one of the reasons why inflation soared. The central bank does not want to repeat that mistake in the opposite direction by maintaining tight policy for too long. This is why markets are now anticipating a decline in rates to start as soon as the second quarter of next year. That should support the expansion and bull market in 2024.

Edward Jones

Last week I shared the table below, which shows the performance for the S&P 500 following corrections in the index during bull markets. Corrections have consistently resulted in positive returns for the 2-month and one-year periods that followed. Assuming this year’s three-month correction concluded at the end of October, we are off to a good start, as the S&P 500 has rallied 7.6% over just the past two weeks. I think that bodes well for a year-end rally, as well as 2024.

Edward Jones

I also noted last week that the power of the rally off the correction low triggered a very rare breadth buy signal known as the Zweig Breadth Thrust, invented by the legendary investor Marty Zweig. It occurs when the 10-day moving average of the percentage of stocks on the NYSE that are advancing rises from below 40% to above 61.5% over a 10-day period. Such a sharp reversal in sentiment has been an extremely bullish sign. Since World War II, the S&P 500 has risen 100% of the time in the six- and 12-month periods that followed.

Quantifiable Edges

Therefore, we are three months past the end of a rate-hike cycle, which has historically been bullish for stocks and bonds during disinflationary periods, except that we ran into the headwind of a technically overbought market that needed to correct. Now we have a seasonal tailwind, along with more reasonable valuations after the correction, and a buy signal from an extremely rare technical indicator focused on the Achilles heel of this bull market, which is breadth. Breadth has been lacking since this bull market began more than a year ago, and it needs to improve to realize some semblance of the performance seen above. If bears have one legitimate argument, it is that very few stocks are fueling the gains.

StockCharts

Over the trailing 12 months, the S&P 500 has returned better than 13%, but the equal-weighted version of the index in which each stock gets one vote has lost 1%. Worse yet, small cap stocks have declined more than 7%. If you don’t own the market-cap weighted version of the S&P 500 or the seven largest companies (Magnificent 7) that are driving it, then you are largely out of luck.

This dynamic is even more pronounced if we look back two and half years, during which the S&P 500 returned nearly 10%, while the equal-weighted version lost 2%, and small-cap stocks have declined 20%. The bond market was no haven, as the Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) has declined more than 12% during that time frame.

StockCharts

The reason for this performance disparity is an obvious one— higher interest rates. The largest technology companies are far less sensitive to interest rates than the rest of the constituents in the market, and this is especially so for smaller companies that are dependent on borrowing at prevailing rates to operate and expand. Regardless of whether some small-to-mid cap names are well financed with strong balance sheets or not, their stock prices have paid the price in terms of lower valuations by association, due to the rise in interest rates. That’s the bad news, which bears have hung their hats on since the bull market started.

The good news is that the interest-rate backdrop is likely to change next year with the Fed shifting gears from tightening to loosening monetary policy. At the same time, analysts’ expectations for small-cap earnings have plummeted from where they were at the beginning of this year, declining by 17% for S&P 600 companies. Now, the bar is extremely low. Meanwhile, the price-to-earnings multiple has fallen to about 12 times, which is the steepest discount to the S&P 500 in a decade. The small-cap stock universe typically bottoms 3-6 months before earnings begin to recover, and with expectations so low, a return to annualized growth should be a 2024 event.

Historically, small-cap stocks lead the major market indexes coming out of a bear market, but that has not been the case this year. Bears suggest this is one indication that the bull market is really a bear-market rally, but I think this is just another one of many anomalies in the post-pandemic period. In advance of the rate of inflation falling to the Fed’s target of 2% next summer, the Fed beginning to normalize policy during the second quarter of next year, and corporate profits returning to annualized growth for the majority of market constituents, I think we will start to see breadth improve as the bull market continues.