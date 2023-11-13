Leonardo DRS: Buy On Upside Or Sell On Aerospace Supply Chain Challenges?

Zeferli/iStock via Getty Images

The aerospace and defense industry currently attracts a lot of attention from investors. I've been covering the industry for several years highlighting the upside and I am continuing my expansion of aerospace and defense names using a combination of my background in aerospace, various data tools, earnings analyses, and forward-looking projections that feather into my stock screener that provides multi-year price targets as well as a rating. In this report, I am adding Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) to my coverage.

Leonardo DRS: A Multi-Domain Aerospace and Defense Specialist

To me, the best way to describe Leonardo DRS is a multi-domain, multi-solution special in the aerospace industry. Capabilities in advanced sensing such as precision target, electronic warfare and radars, and Network Computing including command & control or C2 and tactical computing form the backbone of the Advanced Sensing and Computing or ASC reporting segment while Integration Mission Systems or IMS includes propulsion systems and power conversion as well as Force Protection which has an overlap with ASC and IMS.

The company is the prime contractor on 41% of the work performed and a subtractor for companies such as BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and more, representing 59% of the work in terms of revenues. Furthermore, the company is the sole-source awardee for 62% of the work with the remainder open to competition.

Q3 results showed significant EBITDA growth for both segments. ASC grew revenues by 6% driven by communications and computing demand while EBITDA margins grew due to better mix, volume, and efficiency. For IMS, we saw the same reasons for margin expansion but against a 21% increase in revenues. This resulted in 55% growth in Adjusted EBITDA for IMS and 33% growth for ASC. The entire business saw revenues grow by 11% and adjusted EBITDA grew 41% to $82 million driven by a 250 bps margin expansion.

Over a one-year period, the backlog has increased by 50% to $4.7 billion driven by strong demand while supply chain issues are causing a slower than desired backlog-to-revenue conversion.

Leonardo Tightens Guidance Ranges

Overall, Leonardo DRS is performing well but its guidance update was more a matter of tightening the guidance than really increasing the guidance. From a revenue perspective, the lower bound of the guidance has been increased by $10 million and decreased by $15 million at the higher end. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was increased by $1 million on the lower side and decreased by $3 million on the top side. Adjusted EPS was the only metric on which there was a guidance boost by around three cents per share driven by a lower tax rate reflected in Q3.

Leonardo Stock: Hold or Buy?

Leonardo's stock has shown an impressive return year-to-date gaining 55% compared to 15% for the broader market. The stock screener shows a Hold rating or Leonardo DRS stock. However, perhaps the stock is closer to a buy than to a hold. The Hold rating is mostly driven by a lack of data to establish a reliable median EV/EBITDA for Leonardo DRS. As a result, I am disregarding the EV/EBITDA median for the company as well as the associated hold rating.

Focusing on the EV/EBITDA for the industry shows quite clearly how the company is fairly valued with 2023 earnings in mind. So, indeed if we were to solely look at the current year earnings the stock would be a hold. However, with just several weeks remaining in 2023, I think it is also justified to start factoring in 2024 into earnings which provides a 20% upside with a $23.78 price target. So, in my view, Leonardo DRS stock is a buy with a 20% upside.

What Are The Risks For Leonardo DRS?

Leonardo DRS does not have a long-term EV/EBITDA that we can really use as a company median for valuation purposes. That poses the risk that in case of a market correction, there is no multiple that the stock is expected to settle on. Furthermore, the supply chain remains challenging. The microelectronics chain is seeing some easing of supply chain issues but raw materials and specialty alloys are providing a new area of emerging challenges. Leonardo is being proactive by buying well ahead of time, but that obviously increases working capital and the overall supply chain health increases the book-to-revenue timeframe.

Conclusion: Leonardo Looks Attractive On Expanding Margins

Leonardo DRS stock is looking attractive and the environment for defense equipment is a very positive one where Leonardo DRS is positioned rather well with exposure from space to cyber to air and everything in between. Furthermore, I like that the company acts as a primary contractor as well as a strategic contractor for primary contractors. The free cash flow profile is heavily backloaded which could even result in a net cash position by year-end which definitely is a strong position to be in. While I do have a buy rating on the stock, I remain watchful of any supply chain issues and labor constraints that might further elongate book-to-revenue timelines.