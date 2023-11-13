Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Baozun: Turning Bullish On Positive Developments (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 13, 2023 9:38 AM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)1 Comment
The Value Pendulum
Summary

  • Baozun's key corporate developments include a new partnership with Authentic Brands Group, the setting up of new live-streaming studios, and the transition to a more diversified channel mix.
  • BZUN is valued by the market at a 0.13 price-to-sales multiple, even though its expected revenue CAGR in the coming years is a respectable high single-digit percentage.
  • I raise my rating for BZUN from a Hold to a Buy, after considering a number of positive developments for the company.
Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) [9991:HK] is a Buy now.

I previously analyzed the prospects for Baozun's three key business segments in my August 8, 2023 write-up. In this latest update, I outline positive developments for BZUN.

The Value Pendulum
Sage Capital
Today, 9:59 AM
BZUN has been a broken stock in recent years as its core business model slowed drastically and its over-reliance on Alibaba narrowed its sales channels. Diversification efforts are still in early stages, although the new partnership with ABG is promising. Current valuation metrics are very undemanding, and risk/reward now skews favorably.

Bottom Line: At current price levels, BZUN stock is essentially a long-dated option on business recovery and normalization of China e-commerce.
