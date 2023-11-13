ITA: Good Sector But Better Options

phaisarn2517

In light of growing global geopolitical crises and disputes, the significance of the aerospace and defense industry is on the rise. This makes the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) an investment worthy of consideration. ITA is an ETF that offers investors the opportunity to invest in U.S. aerospace and defense companies. Its goal is to replicate the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index, which primarily consists of U.S. stocks in the aerospace and defense industry. The fund, launched in May 2006, operates with a modest expense ratio of 0.40%.

ITA had net assets totaling $4.87 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in this sector. The fund's strategy does not focus on achieving sustainable, impact, or ESG investment objectives, but it does provide certain environmental, social, and governance characteristics for transparency and informational purposes.

The Investment Premise: Pros and Cons

Upsides of Investing in the Aerospace & Defense Sector

Heightened Global Conflicts: Regrettably, the world is confronting intensifying armed conflicts in various regions, keeping the demand for defense equipment consistently high. Areas like Europe and the Middle East are grappling with escalating tensions, potentially necessitating higher defense spending. Innovation and Technological Advancements: The aerospace and defense industry is synonymous with cutting-edge technology and innovation. Companies within this sector continually invest in research and development, leading to regular advancements in military and commercial aerospace technologies. This constant innovation can fuel long-term growth for these companies. Stable Government Contracts: Defense companies often have stable, long-term contracts with governments. These contracts can provide a steady stream of revenue and profitability, making them attractive for investors.

Downsides of Investing in the Aerospace & Defense Sector

Political and Regulatory Risks: The sector is heavily regulated and can be significantly impacted by changes in government policies and defense budgets. Any reduction in defense spending can negatively affect these companies' revenues and profitability. Geopolitical Risks: While geopolitical tensions can increase defense spending, they can also create uncertainties that can affect the sector. For example, international disputes can lead to sanctions or trade restrictions that can impact these companies. Ethical Considerations: Some investors may have ethical reservations about investing in companies that manufacture weapons or support warfare. This can limit the pool of potential investors for these companies.

ITA's Top Holdings

ITA's portfolio is composed of 33 holdings, with a significant concentration in the top positions. The largest holdings account for a substantial portion of the ETF's total assets, providing investors with targeted exposure to key players in the aerospace and defense industry. Holdings include well-known companies like:

Boeing: This is an international corporation that specializes in the design, production, and sale of a variety of aerospace products including airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, telecommunications equipment, and missiles on a global scale. In addition, Boeing offers leasing and product support services.

RTX Corp: This is a multinational conglomerate that focuses on researching, developing, and manufacturing advanced technological products in the fields of defense, industrial electronics, and energy.

Lockheed Martin Corp: This American-based company operates globally in the aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technologies sector. Lockheed Martin is recognized as one of the most significant entities in the aerospace, military support, security, and technology industry.

Northrop Grumman Corp: Known as a premier global security company, Northrop Grumman provides innovative systems, products, and solutions in various areas including autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to a global consumer base.

Textron Inc: This conglomerate operates in multiple industries and encompasses notable entities such as Bell Helicopter and Cessna Aircraft. Textron Inc is renowned as one of the world's leading aerospace and defense companies.

Peer Comparison: ITA vs. Other Aerospace & Defense ETFs

When comparing ITA to other ETFs in the Aerospace & Defense sector, two primary competitors emerge: the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) and the SPDR® S&P® Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA): Launched in October 2005, PPA is the oldest ETF in this space. It has an expense ratio of 0.50%, which is higher than ITA's. PPA offers a broader exposure with 54 holdings compared to ITA's 33. SPDR® S&P® Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR): Established in September 2011, XAR is an equally weighted A&D play. It has an expense ratio of 0.35%, lower than both ITA and PPA. However, it has a smaller number of holdings compared to PPA.

ITA has underperformed these, largely due to its outsized allocation in Boeing which is underperformed the last several years.

stockcharts.com

Conclusion: Is ITA Worth Investing In?

ITA offers concentrated exposure to prominent players in the aerospace and defense industry. With geopolitical tensions escalating globally, defense spending is likely to rise, potentially benefiting the companies ITA invests in. It's a good space to consider allocating, but I don't like the concentration risk and the performance clearly shows why. I'd pass on this for now.