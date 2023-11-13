ITA: Good Sector But Better Options
Summary
- iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF is a worthy investment option for exposure to the aerospace and defense industry.
- Upsides of investing in the sector include heightened global conflicts, innovation and technological advancements, and stable government contracts.
- Downsides include political and regulatory risks, geopolitical risks, and ethical considerations. ITA has underperformed compared to other aerospace and defense ETFs.
- The Lead-Lag Report members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
In light of growing global geopolitical crises and disputes, the significance of the aerospace and defense industry is on the rise. This makes the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) an investment worthy of consideration. ITA is an ETF that offers investors the opportunity to invest in U.S. aerospace and defense companies. Its goal is to replicate the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index, which primarily consists of U.S. stocks in the aerospace and defense industry. The fund, launched in May 2006, operates with a modest expense ratio of 0.40%.
ITA had net assets totaling $4.87 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in this sector. The fund's strategy does not focus on achieving sustainable, impact, or ESG investment objectives, but it does provide certain environmental, social, and governance characteristics for transparency and informational purposes.
The Investment Premise: Pros and Cons
Upsides of Investing in the Aerospace & Defense Sector
Heightened Global Conflicts: Regrettably, the world is confronting intensifying armed conflicts in various regions, keeping the demand for defense equipment consistently high. Areas like Europe and the Middle East are grappling with escalating tensions, potentially necessitating higher defense spending.
Innovation and Technological Advancements: The aerospace and defense industry is synonymous with cutting-edge technology and innovation. Companies within this sector continually invest in research and development, leading to regular advancements in military and commercial aerospace technologies. This constant innovation can fuel long-term growth for these companies.
Stable Government Contracts: Defense companies often have stable, long-term contracts with governments. These contracts can provide a steady stream of revenue and profitability, making them attractive for investors.
Downsides of Investing in the Aerospace & Defense Sector
Political and Regulatory Risks: The sector is heavily regulated and can be significantly impacted by changes in government policies and defense budgets. Any reduction in defense spending can negatively affect these companies' revenues and profitability.
Geopolitical Risks: While geopolitical tensions can increase defense spending, they can also create uncertainties that can affect the sector. For example, international disputes can lead to sanctions or trade restrictions that can impact these companies.
Ethical Considerations: Some investors may have ethical reservations about investing in companies that manufacture weapons or support warfare. This can limit the pool of potential investors for these companies.
ITA's Top Holdings
ITA's portfolio is composed of 33 holdings, with a significant concentration in the top positions. The largest holdings account for a substantial portion of the ETF's total assets, providing investors with targeted exposure to key players in the aerospace and defense industry. Holdings include well-known companies like:
- Boeing: This is an international corporation that specializes in the design, production, and sale of a variety of aerospace products including airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, telecommunications equipment, and missiles on a global scale. In addition, Boeing offers leasing and product support services.
- RTX Corp: This is a multinational conglomerate that focuses on researching, developing, and manufacturing advanced technological products in the fields of defense, industrial electronics, and energy.
- Lockheed Martin Corp: This American-based company operates globally in the aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technologies sector. Lockheed Martin is recognized as one of the most significant entities in the aerospace, military support, security, and technology industry.
- Northrop Grumman Corp: Known as a premier global security company, Northrop Grumman provides innovative systems, products, and solutions in various areas including autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to a global consumer base.
- Textron Inc: This conglomerate operates in multiple industries and encompasses notable entities such as Bell Helicopter and Cessna Aircraft. Textron Inc is renowned as one of the world's leading aerospace and defense companies.
Peer Comparison: ITA vs. Other Aerospace & Defense ETFs
When comparing ITA to other ETFs in the Aerospace & Defense sector, two primary competitors emerge: the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) and the SPDR® S&P® Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA): Launched in October 2005, PPA is the oldest ETF in this space. It has an expense ratio of 0.50%, which is higher than ITA's. PPA offers a broader exposure with 54 holdings compared to ITA's 33.
SPDR® S&P® Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR): Established in September 2011, XAR is an equally weighted A&D play. It has an expense ratio of 0.35%, lower than both ITA and PPA. However, it has a smaller number of holdings compared to PPA.
ITA has underperformed these, largely due to its outsized allocation in Boeing which is underperformed the last several years.
Conclusion: Is ITA Worth Investing In?
ITA offers concentrated exposure to prominent players in the aerospace and defense industry. With geopolitical tensions escalating globally, defense spending is likely to rise, potentially benefiting the companies ITA invests in. It's a good space to consider allocating, but I don't like the concentration risk and the performance clearly shows why. I'd pass on this for now.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments