Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Green's Portfolio: Using Price Channels For Buying CEFs

Nov. 13, 2023 9:52 AM ETReaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)CSQ, RQI
Green Dot Investor profile picture
Green Dot Investor
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • Data for suggesting buy levels for closed-end funds (CEFs), using traditional approaches such as discounts to Net Asset Value and Z-scores, are limited due to arbitrary time frames.
  • Using standard deviation channels on price for meaningful market periods can provide a better visualization of when a CEF is a good buy.
  • Using 15 year, post-Great Recession SD channels, both UTG and RQI are trading at favorable prices.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Because closed-end funds [CEF's] trade largely on sentiment, identifying good buy levels is perhaps subjective. The traditional approach is to look at discounts to Net Asset Value [NAV] as a point of reference, or Z-scores, which are standard deviations on price. If you can buy an asset for

This article was written by

Green Dot Investor profile picture
Green Dot Investor
2.03K Followers
I am a retired self-directed investor/trader. In Green's Portfolio, I combine high-yield income investments with swing trading in a Roth IRA account. Until January 2017 I worked 44 years in land use planning and natural resource management in the mid-Atlantic US.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTG , RQI, CSQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am also long all of the other CEFs listed in the article as components of my portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UTG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on UTG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UTG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.