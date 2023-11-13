Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (LNDNF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 8:52 AM ETOrrön Energy AB (publ) (LNDNF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.1K Followers

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCPK:LNDNF) Q3 2023Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Eriksson - Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Daniel Fitzgerald - Chief Executive Officer

Espen Hennie - Chief Financial Officer

Robert Eriksson

Good afternoon, good morning and welcome to this Orrön Energy Third Quarter Results Conference Call. We’re happy to have to joining us today and there will be a presentation by CEO, Daniel Fitzgerald and CFO, Espen Hennie followed by a Q&A session. And the questions are asked by using the Q&A function at the bottom of your screen. So not the chat function or raised hands, but the Q&A function and we'll make sure that all your questions are answered.

And with that, I would like to hand over to Daniel Fitzgerald.

Daniel Fitzgerald

Thank you, Robert. And it's a pleasure to be here, as always, to share some updates from the company what we've done during the quarter, and what we're looking forward in terms of focus areas for the following quarters to come and our view on the markets also within both of those periods. I think important to start with Q3 being a really mixed quarter for the company. I think the third quarter of this year was really challenging for the whole industry, for the whole renewable sector with a mix of challenges around lower electricity prices, certainly in Europe and across the globe, lower gas prices, we've seen increasing interest rates, increasing CapEx costs.

And that ultimately has put some pressure on the industry in terms of returns and cash flow. And I think for us to come out at the end of the quarter, we have seen the impact of that. And as we go through the slides, I think we'll share a little bit more around the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LNDNF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LNDNF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.