8% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Bargains You Don't Want To Miss

Nov. 14, 2023 7:10 AM ETENB, ENB:CA, EPD, MO, UGI3 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Even legendary dividend aristocrats can fail, with General Electric and V.F. Corporation being key examples. General Electric investors are down 65% from 2000's highs, and V.F. Corp. investors are 82% underwater.
  • Short-term price is vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality. 50 years of historical data is clear: if the dividend is cut, it's time to sell and move on.
  • UGI Corporation is a utility conglomerate that hasn't cut its dividend in 138 years. But its cut risk is rising due to struggles at AmeriGas, which is 40% of sales.
  • If UGI Corporation uses its strategic AmeriGas review as an excuse to cut the dividend sell immediately because it effectively means "never in history, not even during the Great Depression, has our business been this terrible."
  • Here are three low-risk BBB+ rated Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrats with a 1% risk of a dividend cut even in a Pandemic-level economic recession. They are expected to potentially deliver 330% returns in the next decade, doubling the market's returns. But in the next 2 years, they offer 8X better return potential than the S&P.
Money falling

Kativ

At our service, we constantly scan the skies for signs of trouble for income investors.

To paraphrase Thomas Jefferson:

Eternal vigilance is the price of financial freedom."

Let's not forget that while the U.S. stock

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
109.35K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Comments (3)

w
wildpatriot
Today, 7:36 AM
Premium
Comments (583)
Great analysis of UGI. I've stayed away because I thought a dividend cut was on the table.
I own both MO and ENB They are 8% and 4.5& of the portfolio and are positions that will be in the portfolio for at least 10 years. I expect these positions to grow as I add to them.
Keep up the good work.
Q
Quiet Voice in the Crowd
Today, 7:32 AM
Premium
Comments (133)
I was with you until you mentioned MO.
J
Joe Spinale
Today, 7:28 AM
Investing Group
Comments (12)
This article is a JOKE.......MO has been declining since 2016 according to your graph but will "suddenly." start to increase......RIGHT !!! LOL
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

