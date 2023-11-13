Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Update On FREYR: A Deflating Battery Saga

Nov. 13, 2023 10:28 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)FREY.WS
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
544 Followers

Summary

  • FREYR Battery's stock has lost over 40% of its value since I issued a STRONG SELL rating in August.
  • The company has faced challenges in securing funding, resolving battery manufacturing issues, and managing cash burn.
  • Updates on manufacturing capabilities, the business model, and financial forecasts suggest ongoing difficulties and uncertainty for the company.
Low battery

MissTuni/iStock via Getty Images

In September, I analyzed FREYR Battery's (NYSE:FREY) stock for the first time, assigning a STRONG SELL rating. Since then, the stock has lost over 40% of its value. A few months later, I believe it's important to update my analysis, especially considering the Q3 2023

This article was written by

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
544 Followers
Freelance analyst and financial journalist. Available for hire.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of FREY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FREY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FREY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FREY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.