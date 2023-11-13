Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TIP: Equity Strength A Short Term Risk

Nov. 13, 2023 10:31 AM ETiShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.74K Followers

Summary

  • iShares TIPS Bond ETF remains near multi-year lows as even as the sustainable real rate of interest in the US economy continues to decline amid weak growth fiscal dynamics.
  • Strong risk sentiment may prevent further rise in TIP for now as the Fed is unlikely to cut without a rise in credit spreads.
  • Longer term, TIP is likely to outperform unless we see a disinflationary growth recovery, which would likely rely on highly unpopular public spending cuts.
Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

I have been bullish on the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) for the past two years for two main reasons. Firstly, my belief that quantitative tightening will have to reverse to prevent a fiscal crisis due to the extreme level of

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.74K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TIP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TIP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TIP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.