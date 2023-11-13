Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Macy's: Property Portfolio Will Not Save It As Profitability Tumbles

Nov. 13, 2023 10:45 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)2 Comments
Summary

  • Macy's stock has continued to decline, with a high short interest indicating expectations of potential bankruptcy.
  • Macy's sales have declined for over a decade, and its inflation-adjusted sales have dramatically fallen by around 3-5% per year.
  • The decline in consumer demand and negative macroeconomic headwinds may lead to Macy's inability to earn an operating profit by next year.
  • Given increased interest rates and weak use-value for department stores, I do not believe Macy's properties would sell for more than $4B.
  • While economic trends could shift its prospects, I do not believe its equity value will be retained beyond 2026 and potentially earlier.
Macy"s department store empty parking lots

JD and Kyle Shoot Stock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earlier this year, I published "Macy's: Fighting To Survive, But Long-Term Turnaround Seems Unlikely" regarding my bearish outlook for Macy's (NYSE:M). Since then, the company has lost 30% of its value, from $15.66 to below $11 today. When I covered the stock in May, it

This article was written by

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Comments (2)

Tansy Trading profile picture
Tansy Trading
Today, 11:36 AM
Premium
Comments (260)
the article surely covers the negative side to M-
i would reply the following and curious your responses-
the company was not in demise coming into the year- the stock was at 20. even into last quarter, the stock was 15 with moderately reduced prospects.
sales were soft, but margins were ok and inventory was very clean, and they maintained full year earnings guidance
they have no debt maturities until 2028 and interest expense is down to 150 mil per year with 3 bil of debt down from 7 billion a few years ago.
the credit card business can never earn any profits? why would their credit card business be any worse than a capital one, amex or discover from a profitability standpoint?
bluemercury sales are growing nicely. is this business viable?
real estate- herald square not worth anything? 15 mil square feet of unencumbered distribution network not worth anything? replacement cost is 3 billion on this alone. who would build distribution infrastructure when they can buy macys infrastructure for near zero?

you may be right that sales and profits could drop off a cliff in a deep recession OR a recession turns out to be mild, consumer spending holds up and macys higher end customer continues to spend. their balance sheet is the best it has ever been, and the real estate continues to be a call option on whether they ever break it up. true higher rates lower the value of assets, but if rates come down in 2024 even that is a tail wind to the deep discounted valuation at this time.

stock off 50% this year, i am willing to hold and see what 2024 brings. i dont see them as a bankruptcy candidate, and i think management has enough levers to keep sales and profits doing ok. the decline of brick and mortar retail is not new. macys has adapted pretty well. the next chapter is still to be written.

curious your thoughts.
R
Robert Rio
Today, 11:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.44K)
I recently got out with a small profit but it was pretty volatile not risking it again.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

