Avis Budget Group: Value Play Or Value Trap?

Blue Chip Portfolios
Summary

  • Avis Budget Group has underperformed the S&P 500 since going public in 1997 but has outperformed over the past 10 years.
  • CAR is a cheap stock as investors are skeptical regarding the company's future prospects.
  • CAR has delivered strong results over the past few years and has repurchased nearly 50% of its outstanding shares over the past 3 years.
  • CAR trades cheap relative to the S&P 500 due to the highly volatile nature of earnings.
  • I am initiating CAR with a buy rating and would consider downgrading the company if financial performance falters or the stock rises and is no longer attractively valued.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) became a public company in 1997. Since then, CAR shares have proved a disappointing investment. Since going public, CAR has delivered a total return of 616.3% compared to a total return of 1,330% delivered by the S&P 500. However, CAR has performed much

Blue Chip Portfolios
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Blue Chip Portfolios
