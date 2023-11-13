Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blade Air Mobility: Don't Get Overly Excited About Breakeven

Jessica Naor profile picture
Jessica Naor
47 Followers

Summary

  • Blade's Q3 financial results showed positive free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA profitability for the first time, but operating cash flows are negative and overall cash is declining.
  • The lack of inclusion of foreign currency translation adjustments in EBITDA calculations and deepening net income losses in 2023 YTD continue to raise concerns.
  • Blade's growth prospects are uncertain, with no concrete announcements on M&A activity or eVTOL strategies, and the pre-earnings share price was trading to the equivalent of cash on hand.

Future urban transportation with eVTOL

XH4D

Investment Thesis

I covered Blade (NASDAQ:BLDE) back in June with a rating of a Strong Sell, expecting the share price to decline to the liquidation value of the firm, which has largely occurred. Given the recent earnings call and

This article was written by

Jessica Naor profile picture
Jessica Naor
47 Followers
Founder/former executive of private jet airline - 9 figure exit to PE platform. Current CEO of FlyVizor, an aviation business advisory firm, and monthly columnist for Aviation Week. After a successful build and exit, she spends her free time educating consumers and investors on the good, bad and the ugly of business aviation and related industries. Jessie Naor retired from GrandView Aviation in 2023 after serving as its President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition to her leadership of GrandView, she was elected to the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) Board of Directors and serves as Vice Chairman of the Air Charter Safety Foundation Board of Governors and former Chairman of the Part 135 Committee; she was a member of the FAA’s Duty & Rest Aviation Rule Making Committee; and was named a National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Top 40 under 40 in 2020. Jessie’s speaking engagements include presentations at Women in Aviation International (WAI), Corporate Jet Investor (CJI), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA-BACE) and the Organization for Donation and Transplant Professionals (NATCO). Jessie holds an Associate’s Degree in Air Traffic Control, CCBC, and a BA in Aviation Business Administration, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a MBA Finance & Management from The Johns Hopkins University – Carey Business School. She is also a Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Advisor (CM&MA) through the alliance of M&A Advisors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no business relationship with Blade but did appear on stage with an employee on November 7th, 2023.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

P
PrettyInGreen
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (299)
It sounds like you are valuing it at a bankruptcy rate based on cash on hand. So, are you expecting it to fail and that the present and value of both the medical and passenger business is zero?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BLDE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLDE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLDE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.