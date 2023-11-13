jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), the $54 billion oil giant substantially owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), recently reported its 3rd quarter earnings into a consolidating industry. The company has a strong portfolio of assets, continued strong free cash flow ("FCF"), and likely a relative bottom on its share price from Berkshire Hathaway's purchasing, meaning now is a reasonable time to invest.

Occidental Petroleum Q3 2023 Performance

The company had an incredibly strong third quarter, with $1.7 billion in FCF.

Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Annualized, that gives the company a double-digit FCF yield. The company's production remains strong at more than 1.2 million barrels / day and the company has recently increased its guidance. Its chem division earned $373 million in pre-tax income supporting its overall income and showing its diversified portfolio.

The company repurchased $600 million in shares, as it continues to close out the program. Share repurchases for a high cash flow company are always impressive. The company had $342 million in preferred equity redemptions, forced by its overall shareholder returns, and has now repaid 15% of its preferred equity.

Occidental Petroleum Asset Performance

The company's strong and integrated asset portfolio has continued to perform well.

Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

The company's wells have continued to perform as some of the best in the industry. The company's continued optimizations here might seem mundane, but the company has done a good job of having marginal improvements, which have steadily improved its financials and its ability to drive shareholder returns. Record performance here translates to margin improvement.

The company has the integrated acreage that enables it to drill long laterals, however, it will face increased integration competition from new, larger rivals.

Occidental Petroleum Low Carbon

The company is working on a low-carbon business, specifically through direct air capture.

Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Direct air capture is a great business for oil companies. It's technologically complicated, so it's a great spot for oil companies to use their expertise and strength with large projects to position themselves well. A low cost here is the only way for the industry as well to avoid consistent pressure on how they make their money.

1 barrel of oil is ~1 tonne of CO2, so with the company's above costs, it's never going to be a one-to-one replacement. However, for industries that are much harder to decarbonize, such as flying, it is an interesting proposition as it ramps up. More importantly, for oil and natural gas companies, it's the best way to continue functioning after the 2050s, when they face existential threats.

Occidental Petroleum Guidance

The company's guidance in the immediate term is for strong continued cash flow.

Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

The company expects just under 1.23 million barrels/day in production, with Permian production making up almost half of that. The company maintains incredibly low operating and transportation costs, with oil making up more than 50% of the company's production. Exploration expenses remain and just over $1/barrel, incredibly manageable for the company.

In the company's midstream business, the company expects a slight loss from a tight spread. However, the company's overall business will remain quite strong. Overhead and interest expenditures will be $940 million, or $10/barrel, meaning net margins per barrel will be quite strong for the company.

Our View

Energy companies need to adjust to a changing market with long-term investment. Occidental Petroleum is using its technical strength to take advantage and do just that. At the same time, the company is continuing to increase the margins from its core assets, while beating guidance for production and margins.

The company's high margins have enabled strong shareholder returns. The company has a modest dividend, but it's focused on generating strong returns. At more than $4 / share in TTM returns (~7%) it's forced to match returns with preferred equity redemptions at a 10% premium, which does save it the 8% fee on those.

Given the current lighter prices, we don't expect it to go above the $4 / share level for a while but it's not a bad thing when it does. It is exciting to see the company consistently repurchasing shares. The company does have some potential warrant dilution, but we expect the net effect to be small. Berkshire Hathaway regularly purchases Occidental Petroleum stock at low prices.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices, which are drifting down. Brent crude prices are just over $80/barrel, a level at which the company is massively profitable. However, demand has seen weakness, especially for prior major sources of growing demand such as China. That could substantially hurt prices going forward.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has had some weakness over the past few months. The company has a strong portfolio of assets and it's heavily owned by Berkshire Hathaway. As Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile continues to grow, we expect Berkshire Hathaway to continue to look for opportunistic investments, and Occidental Petroleum could be an interesting choice.

We expect the company to continue generating strong cash flow. We expect it to put its cash flow towards both its strong dividend and continuous share repurchases. That will help the company generate long-term shareholder returns, making it a valuable investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.