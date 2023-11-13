Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 10:43 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.11K Followers

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Locke - Chief Executive Officer

Nick Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Josh Linforth - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum

Bernie McTernan - Needham & Company

Jordan Bender - JMP Securities

Joshua Marin - Oppenheimer

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Clark Lampen - BTIG

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Robin Farley - UBS

Operator

Good day. My name is Rob, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Genius Sports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Genius Sports. You may now begin.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that can cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecast. We assume no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements. Any such statement should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factor discussions in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023.

During the call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures that we believe may be useful in evaluating Genius' operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Genius' financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GENI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GENI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.