Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 10:58 AM ETRLX Technology Inc. (RLX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.11K Followers

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Tsang - IR

Kate Wang - CEO

Chao Lu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lydia Ling - Citi

Charlie Chen - China Renaissance

Peihang Lyu - CICC

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for RLX Technology Inc Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After managements remarks there will a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded and is expected to last about 40 minutes.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Sam Tsang, Head of Capital Markets for the company. Please go ahead, Sam.

Sam Tsang

Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to RLX Technologies' third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operational results were released through PR Newswire services earlier today and have been made available online. You can also view the earnings press release by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.relxtech.com. Participants on today's call will include our CEO, Ms. Kate Wang, our CFO, Chao Lu; and myself.

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements typically contain words such as may, will, expect, target, estimate, intend, believe, potential, continue or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of these statements maybe impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, many of which factors are beyond our control. The company is affiliated advisers and representatives do not undertake any obligations to update this forward-looking information

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RLX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RLX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.