Khanchit Khirisutchalual

When Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) went public in September, I wondered if the firm could create value for its shareholders, just like it aims to create for its customers. Since that point in time, shares have fallen quite a bit, in fact they have fallen to lows in the mid-twenties.

This pullback looks enticing, but it is a bigger share count than believed at the time of the public offering, questions on realistic margins and slower growth which raise real concerns, making me extremely cautious here.

Helping Businesses Grow

Klaviyo was founded in 2012, and it has developed technologies and tools which allow businesses to capture, store, analyze and use their own data of customers to drive more valuable outcomes. In essence, the platform allows businesses to bring their own data to create better and more personalized consumer experiences across digital channels.

The company has over a hundred thousand customers which use these services by integrating data layers with marketing applications such as SMS, e-mail marketing, and other methods of communications to customers. By leveraging the own data on a customer, the company aims to avoid pitfalls of using third party data, which often cause delivery of a wrong product message, a message which is out of context, or offers a fractured experience.

About The IPO

In the end, Klaviyo ended up selling 19.2 million shares (excluding the green shoe option) at $30 per share, with the offer price topping the preliminary offering range.

With a share count of 252 million shares, the company was awarded a $7.6 billion equity valuation at the offer price, with operating asset valuations coming closer to $7.0 billion if we factor in (pro forma) net cash holdings.

This valuation was applied to a business which generated $290 million in revenues in 2021, on which a $79 million operating loss was reported. Revenues rose in an impressive manner, reported up some 62% to $472 million in 2022, as operating losses narrowed to $55 million.

First quarter sales for 2023 rose by 57% to $156 million as the company posted an operating profit of a million. Second quarter sales rose 51% to $165 million, as operating profits were reported at $7 million. This means that revenues were trending at $660 million, or just over 10 times sales, yet revenues grew some 50% as the business had just become profitable!

The issue is that these minimal pre-IPO operating profits were likely set to revert post the public offering, as stock-based compensation would likely come in at higher levels after the IPO. This was a key concern of me and the reason why I was cautious to get involved.

Coming Down

After the public offering towards the end of September, shares of Klaviyo rose to the high-thirties in the days after the public offering. Ever since, shares have gradually come down and now trade near their lows at around $25 per share.

Early in November, Klaviyo posted its third quarter results, much anticipated results being the first earnings report post the public offering. Third quarter sales of $176 million were up 48% on the year before, which looks quite reasonable. That is about all the good news, though, as the company posted a huge $302 million operating loss, with large losses being the result of stock-based compensation charges in connection to the public offering.

Adjusted operating profits were reported at $17.8 million, but this excludes any stock-based compensation expense, as the question is how high these will be in the future going forwards, as, of course, the third quarter charges are an incident, tied to the public offering.

The company reported a dilutive share count of 309 million shares here, which is quite a bit more than I anticipated at the time of the offering. Trading at $25, this grants the company a $7.7 billion equity valuation, or $7.0 billion enterprise valuation if we factor in a net cash position of $723 million.

While it still is not sure how stock-based compensation expenses will evolve post the offering, the company guides for slower growth for the fourth quarter. Sales for the final quarter of the year are seen up 34-36% to $195-$197 million, as adjusted operating profits of $14-$17 million are actually seen at lower levels than the third quarter.

And Now?

Shares of Klaviyo have seen a meaningful pullback from the IPO price, and the prices at which shares traded soon thereafter. Despite this pullback, the valuation of the firm is still largely the same as the share count simply is much higher than I envisioned at the time of the offering, mostly due to options and alike instruments.

Moreover, there is still no clarity on the realistic operating margin profile, as the question on the height of stock-based compensation expenses post the public offering remains a question mark. The other concern is the issue of the softer fourth quarter guidance. The percentage growth for the final quarter of the year marks quite a dramatic slowdown, which adds another question mark on top of the unknown margin profile.

Given all these questions marks, but also some disappointments, I find it very easy to avoid Klaviyo, Inc. shares here, as the lower share price itself is not sufficient to create an appealing situation. Hence, I am very cautious, perhaps even more cautious than I was at the time of the offering, despite the poor trading action as of recent.