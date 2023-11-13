monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Byron Stephen

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the financial results for monday.com's third quarter fiscal year 2023. Joining me today are Roy Mann and Eran Zinman, co-CEOs of monday.com and Eliran Glazer, monday.com CFO.

We released our results for the third quarter earlier today. You can find our quarterly shareholder letter along with our investor presentation and a replay of today's webcast under the News and Events section of our IR website at ir.monday.com.

Certain statements made on the call today will be forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on the currently available information. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to our earnings release for more information on the specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on the call. Reconciliations to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the earnings release and the earnings presentation for today's call, which are posted on our Investor Relations website.

Now let me turn the call over to Roy.

Roy Mann

Thank you, Byron, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today.

As we reflect on our most recent quarter, it is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the recent tragic events that have unfolded in Israel. Our thoughts are with all those affected by recent violent terrorist attacks.

At this time, the impact on the current situation of our global operation is minimal, and we remain confident in our ability to meet all our business and financial targets. In terms of revenue, Israel accounts for a low single-digit percentage of our total ARR. While only approximately 7% of our global workforce have been called up for reserve duty, our global employees have gone above and beyond to seamlessly feel any gaps to help ensure our business continues to run smoothly.

Furthermore, all of our data servers are distributed globally across North America, Europe and Australia, ensuring our operations will continue seamlessly. We are monitoring the situation closely and will make necessary estimate to our plans as needed.

Now let me turn to our results this quarter. We are pleased to share that we have achieved another quarter of strong growth, impressive margin improvement and amazing cash generation. In Q3, we continued to demonstrate our ability to scale with efficiency, posting record non-GAAP operating margin of 13% and a record free cash flow margin of 34%.

I'll now turn it over to Eran to walk you through some of our product highlights this quarter.

Eran Zinman

Thank you, Roy.

We remain focused on our multiproduct strategy and ensuring that our products can successfully mail cross functional collaboration for our customers. Our new products continue to show a remarkable cross-sell opportunity with 2,534 initial work management accounts adopting one of our new products. We are dedicated to providing exceptional solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers, and we believe that our new products will play a pivotal role in achieving this.

Our target is to open access to our new monday sales CRM and mondayDB products to all customers by the end of Q1 of next year. In Q2, we've successfully completed mondayDB 1.0. With the completion of that phase, all monday customers have been transitioned to our new cutting-edge infrastructure and initial feedback has been amazing. Users are noticing a meaningful boost in performance and capabilities of the Work OS platform.

Our next phase, mondayDB 1.1 dashboards is now live and already showing significant improvements in load times and performance of our largest and most complex dashboards. We're also beginning to see great initial results from our new monday AI capabilities. Specifically, the AI formula builder and the AI solution builder. Formula builder is already saving users time and effort and to date, has helped over 5,000 users build advanced formula capabilities. We're excited that the opportunities we see ahead as we seek to generate meaningful value for our customers through the power of AI.

The AI solution builder is also receiving very positive feedback from customers. We're utilizing it to easily set up fully operation personalized boards. As always, we are very proud of the money.com team achievement in this quarter, and we remain highly confident in our opportunities ahead. As a reminder, we will be hosting our first Investor Day as a company at our New York City Elevate Conference on December 6. We look forward to seeing many of you in person and sharing our vision, strategy and product roadmap and I need to gain deeper insights into our operations and future plans.

With that, I'll now turn it over to Eliran to cover our financial and guidance.

Eliran Glazer

Thank you, Eran, and thank you to everyone for joining our call.

Today, I'll review our third quarter fiscal 2022 results in detail and provide updated guidance. We reported strong results in Q3 with record quarterly free cash flow and non-GAAP operating income for the third consecutive quarter. Our results in the quarter demonstrate our consistent execution as well as the healthy customer demand we see for the monday.com work operating system platform and our products.

Total revenue came in at $189.2 million in Q3, up 38% from the year ago quarter. Our overall net dollar retention rate remained steady in Q3 reflecting our continued resilience through a more challenging macroeconomic environment. While our full year 2023 guidance still assumes MDR to be slightly below 110%, we are encouraged by the signs of stabilization that we witnessed during the most recent quarter. As a reminder, our net dollar retention rate is trailing four quarter weighted average calculation.

For the reminder of the financial metrics disclosed unless otherwise noted, I will be referencing non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financials in our earnings release.

Third quarter gross margin was 89%. In the medium to long term, we continue to expect gross margin to be in the high 80s range. Research and development expense was $28.1 million or 15% of revenue compared to 19% in Q3 2022. In the medium to long term, we anticipate R&D expense as a percentage of revenue to be in the high teens as we build out our product suite and scale our work operating system platform, both horizontally and vertically. Sales and marketing expense was $101.5 million or 54% of revenue compared to 60% in Q3 2022.

G&A expense was $15.2 million or 8% of revenue compared to 11% in Q3 2022. Net income was $32 million, up from $2.6 million in Q3 2022. Diluted net income per share was $0.64 based on 51.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding. Total employee headcount was 1,744, an increase of 98 employees since Q2 '23. We expect to continue hiring over the next year with a focus on our R&D product and sales teams as we build out our platform and product suite.

Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow. We ended the quarter with $1.50 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 '23 up from $989 million at the end of Q2 '23. Free cash flow for Q3 '23 was $64.9 million and free cash flow margin as defined as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue was 34%. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less cash used for property and equipment and capitalized software costs.

Now let's turn to our updated outlook for fiscal year 2023. For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, we expect our revenue to be in the range of $196 million to $198 million, representing growth of 31% to 32% year-over-year. We expect non-GAAP operating income of $7 million to $9 million and an operating margin of 4% to 5%.

For the full year 2023, we now expect revenue to be in the range of $723 million to $725 million, representing growth of 39% to 40% year-over-year. We expect full year non-GAAP operating income of $47 million to $49 million and an operating margin of approximately 7%.

I'll now turn it over to the operator for your questions.

Kash Rangan

Hi. Thank you very much. And I'm happy to hear that your employees are safe, and I wish that you world continues to be very safe with the turmoil that's going on. With respect to the business, first of all, congratulations on the quarter. I'm curious to hear your further expand the thoughts on the stabilization you saw in the expansion rate in the quarter. And also as you take a step back with the broadening out of the platform and the capabilities, and the different buying centers and the personas that you can go after, such as Dev, CRM and who knows what it turns in the future, how is the go-to-market approach of the company changing - you're good entrepreneurs, you've been through multiple businesses before and you can understand the nuances of how go-to-market might have to evolve given the broadening of the product? Just curious to hear your thoughts on those two things. Thank you so much.

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

But over the last few months, we saw that on a month-by-month basis, basically it's threatening and this is encouraging us to believe that there is going to be potentially a stabilization to the long term. And this is also driven by the fact that we see a very healthy top of funnel demand than additional new customers that are joining the platform.

Eran Zinman

Yes. And this is Eran, Kash. So regarding the new products, our product ecosystem and how it helps in terms of our go-to-market, so definitely having multiple personas and multiple verticals really helps in two ways, really. One is our ability to do both performance marketing across multiple verticals, just make our acquisition much more efficient. And this goes all the way to events and exhibitions and we have different basically personas that can buy the software.

But more than that, it allows us to be more aggressive because our LTV for each customer is much greater. We don't just compete in one vertical, but a customer might start with a CRM and then expand into work management or vice versa. So the total LTV of each customer is much greater, which allow us to be potentially more aggressive going forward in how we acquire customers. So it definitely opened up our ability to acquire customers and expand them over time.

Kash Rangan

Wonderful. Many thanks, and congratulations again.

Pinjalim Bora

Pinjalim Bora

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

Pinjalim Bora

Pinjalim Bora

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

Pinjalim Bora

Pinjalim Bora

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

Pinjalim Bora

Pinjalim Bora

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

Pinjalim Bora

Pinjalim Bora

Steve Enders

Steve Enders

Roy Mann

Roy Mann

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

Steve Enders

Steve Enders

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

Actually, it's very healthy. And also, just to be fair, with over $1 billion in bank - in the bank on the balance, we continue to generate nice returns with the environment of inflation. So all of the above is very healthy for us in terms of efficient free cash flow.

Steve Enders

That’s perfect. Thanks for taking the questions.

Brent Bracelin

Brent Bracelin

Roy Mann

Roy Mann

Brent Bracelin

Brent Bracelin

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

We don't see anything - it's not getting any better, but it's not getting any worse in terms of what the returns that we are seeing, maybe some of the competitors has already, started to spend more on the performance marketing. But for us, it's pretty much what we anticipated, or what we saw in prior quarters.

We actually thought that, when the year goes by, we might see a more aggressive behavior from other players, but we didn't so far. So, as long as it meets our return criteria, we continue to spend. And if it will be that a more aggressive spend, will provide us better results, then we are going to do it.

Brent Bracelin

Brent Bracelin

Arjun Bhatia

Arjun Bhatia

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

In enterprise customers, usually, we sold two or three kind of main business use case for them. And then over time, they might add more departments, but it's more of a gradual process. But definitely, in terms of retention, stability, growth, we invest a lot in enterprise customers, because over time, they generate more revenue and tend to expend more.

Arjun Bhatia

Arjun Bhatia

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

It's been a significant boost, to how to use the platform. And usually, it's managers and high-level management they use dashboards. So definitely, this is a huge game changer for our ability, to scale within the enterprise. And we have a lot of other sub versions that, we aim to launch in terms of mondayDB. And we feel that each iteration really help us accelerate our penetration into larger enterprises.

Arjun Bhatia

Arjun Bhatia

Andrew DeGasperi

Andrew DeGasperi

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

So, I think that over time, with the fact that we are increasing the sales reps number, and we are going to focus on cross-selling and upselling, I think that, we are going to see a more productive sales motion and it's going to be resulted in further growth next year.

Andrew DeGasperi

Andrew DeGasperi

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

So all of the above, I think once you unlock the value of monday and you see how it contributes, to bigger organizations and a bigger audience, within the organization, this is something that continues to drive the upmarket motion, together with, of course, the mondayDB.

Andrew DeGasperi

Andrew DeGasperi

Brent Thill

Brent Thill

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

Sales cycles are still taking longer. But on the other hand, we are still seeing a very healthy customer demand and top-of-funnel activity. So, I think these are kind of, setting one another and contributing to our execution.

Brent Thill

Brent Thill

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

Brent Thill

Brent Thill

George Iwanyc

George Iwanyc

Roy Mann

Roy Mann

George Iwanyc

George Iwanyc

Roy Mann

Roy Mann

Alongside other improvements that we're making, to the platform in various advancement in every area, in the work management, in the CRM that will also expose us, to new customers and new use cases and again, like improve that cycle of expansion.

George Iwanyc

George Iwanyc

David Hynes

David Hynes

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

So, we're very encouraged with everything we see. We see some vertical applications built not just for the platform, but for each one of our apps for CRM, for work management, for dev. So definitely, this really enriches the marketplace and the opportunity for each one of them.

And in addition to the bigger partners, we continue to see large momentum, of smaller and indie developers that build in the marketplace. So all in all, like we're very encouraged with the development and the type of applications that are being built.

David Hynes

David Hynes

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

So, we definitely encouraged by the growth. We're encouraged by seeing the type of customers that, adopt the product. Still, we have a lot of features, we need to complete. But all in all, it looks very promising, as promising, I would say, as CRM a year ago. So definitely something, we invest a lot into. I'm very encouraged with the results, we see so far.

David Hynes

David Hynes

Scott Berg

Scott Berg

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

It's first of all, the FX currencies, R&D team mostly based in Israel, all of the people. So, we took advantage, or we benefit from the fact that, the dollar was strong versus the Israeli shekel. We had some accounting things like allocation that impacted both cost of sales, as well as R&D. And it is mostly going to be dependent on the recruitment progress.

So, we continue to hire aggressively. R&D people are not easy to find. Always, there is a good fight for them. But we will continue to hire and expand the team. And we believe that for the next year, we're going to see this number grow.

Scott Berg

Scott Berg

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

So definitely, we see an option there for higher MDR, both in dev and CRM. But again, it's still early days. We don't have a lot of cohort data yet. But just judging by the nature of usage right now, it definitely has an upside there.

Scott Berg

Scott Berg

Taylor McGinnis

Taylor McGinnis

Eran Zinman

Eran Zinman

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

With regards to the top of funnel demand on new customer growth, it's to offset some of the trends that we are seeing. And I believe this is taking into account the fact that we introduced first mondayDB as well as the CRM and then other multiple use cases. So while there is - to summarize, well, there is some pressure coming from the macro economy, it is definitely offset by the top of funnel strong demand that we are seeing from new customers.

Taylor McGinnis

Taylor McGinnis

Jason Celino

Jason Celino

Roy Mann

Roy Mann

And I feel we have a lot to say because monday is a true platform. And we are able to take and like make AI very accessible for the customers that come to us and want to build workflows, improve their business we're really able to take that power and give it to them, but that's like a work in progress. And I think that will not be table stakes.

Jason Celino

Jason Celino

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

Jason Celino

Jason Celino

Robert Simmons

Robert Simmons

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

Robert Simmons

Robert Simmons

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

It started with small teams and expanding into hundreds of people and will continue to grow as we add more features and more complexity. In terms of industry, it's really across the industry, both tech companies and nontech, obviously, that is more focused on tech. But in terms of sales CRM, we really see a wide variety of verticals and different kinds of companies that adopt the products pretty similar to what we saw in monday work management product. Yes, this is the color we have right now.

Robert Simmons

Robert Simmons

Roy Mann

Roy Mann

Robert Simmons

Robert Simmons

Eliran Glazer

Eliran Glazer

And in terms of the other products WorkCanvas and WorkForms, they're still kind of in their initial phase. We see nice momentum there, but it's still kind of in a small scale compared to the other products that we have.

Robert Simmons

Robert Simmons

