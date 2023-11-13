Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 11:12 AM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.11K Followers

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Byron Stephen - Head of IR

Roy Mann - Co-CEO

Eran Zinman - Co-CEO

Eliran Glazer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Steve Enders - Citi

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

Andrew DeGasperi - TD Cowen

Brent Thill - Jefferies

George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer

David Hynes - Canaccord

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the monday.com Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to welcome Byron Stephen, Head of Investor Relations to begin the call. Byron, over to you.

Byron Stephen

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the financial results for monday.com's third quarter fiscal year 2023. Joining me today are Roy Mann and Eran Zinman, co-CEOs of monday.com and Eliran Glazer, monday.com CFO.

We released our results for the third quarter earlier today. You can find our quarterly shareholder letter along with our investor presentation and a replay of today's webcast under the News and Events section of our IR website at ir.monday.com.

Certain statements made on the call today will be forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on the currently available information. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to our earnings release for more information on the specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on the call. Reconciliations to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MNDY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNDY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.