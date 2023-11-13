Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel Doesn't Deserve A Chance Against Better Alternatives

Summary

  • Despite a possible business shift to Intel's foundry, concerns persist due to the looming threat of intellectual property compromise, casting doubt on the viability of such transitions.
  • Intel's potential for short-term earnings through expense cuts does little to address overarching concerns, including high debt, diminished margins, and unattractive foundry offerings.
  • A striking revelation is the anticipated downside of over 42%, emphasizing the severity of Intel's challenges and validating the cautious "Sell" recommendation.
  • In light of Intel's precarious situation, the sell recommendation is reinforced by the availability of better alternatives like AMD, TSMC, or Nvidia, offering superior risk-reward balances and growth potential.

Intel World Headquarters

wellesenterprises

Thesis

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stands as a trailblazer in the CPU market, sharing its dominance with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) in a PC CPU market duopoly.

While Intel has been a major player in semiconductor foundries, the outlook for

This article was written by

I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in INTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

j
jayn
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (3.15K)
Intel presented info on a trillion-parameter GPT-3 LLM foundational AI model for science at SC23

www.tomshardware.com/...

Intel SC23 Update: 1-Trillion Parameter AI Model Running on Aurora Supercomputer, Granite Rapids Benchmarks

www.techpowerup.com/...

"The distinctive Intel Max Series GPU architecture and the Aurora supercomputer system capabilities can efficiently handle 1 trillion-parameter models with just 64 nodes, far fewer than would be typically required. "
d
deadhead213
Today, 12:34 PM
Premium
Comments (5.62K)
Sell?! Is this some sort of a joke? Seriously, $intc is definitely in a position of growth the next few years and “ the beginner group” is writing abt selling? Spare us and let’s review within the next 6-8 months. You need to apologize to $intc shareholders for your fairy tale of an article
j
jayn
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (3.15K)
some info on Gaudi3 from sc23
www.intel.com/...

"The Gaudi3 AI accelerator will be based on the same high-performance architecture as Gaudi2 and is expected to deliver 4x the compute (BF16), double the networking bandwidth for greater scale-out performance, and 1.5x the on-board HBM memory"
j
jffchn
Today, 12:30 PM
Premium
Comments (33)
You are either actually a novice investor or short the shares. Many convoluted conclusions and thesis.
