Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tyson Foods: Weak Fiscal Q4 Results Outweigh A Modest Dividend Increase

Nov. 13, 2023 12:23 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)MCD1 Comment
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.03K Followers

Summary

  • Tyson Foods, Inc.'s stock has lost over a quarter of its value this year, and its fiscal Q4 results show weak earnings and declining revenue.
  • The company's margins have been squeezed by lower chicken and pork prices and higher beef costs, leading to a significant decline in income.
  • Tyson's cash flow was negative, though improving, its debt has increased, and its dividend increase may not be a prudent decision given its financial challenges.

Tyson To Close Four Plants As Chicken Sales Weaken

Anna Moneymaker

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have had a difficult year, losing over one quarter of their value. The stock was trading roughly unchanged on Monday, following its fiscal Q4 report. Still, results are rather

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.03K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
big_prop
Today, 1:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (478)
Any similar defensive foods stock would you suggest looking at to rotate into that is currently undervalued? (Ideally one with a dividend growth record)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.