Renewable energy continues to form an immovable pillar of the post-pandemic economic reconstruction zeitgeist. The ambition of US policymakers is to build a renewable energy architecture to underpin an economy where anthropogenic climate change has been mitigated. Hence, renewable energy has seen a boom in North America with solar and wind now on track to account for 16% of total US electricity generation in 2023. This is set to grow to 18% in 2024 on the back of dual investment tax and production tax credits provided by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. The government will award tax credits as long as a project meets the terms, there's no upper ceiling. To be clear, yieldcos like NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) form the foundations of the climate economy and should have been set for a decade of unencumbered growth.

This dream remains, but its unitholders have seen promises of strong total returns wrecked by the Fed. NEP is NextEra Energy's (NEE) asset dropdown yieldco. NEE is the largest renewable developer in the US. The growth-oriented limited partnership owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flow with credit worthy counterparties. NEP's weighted average counterparty credit is 'BBB+', up from 'BBB-' in 2021. I'm bullish on renewable energy and own a substantial position in yieldcos Clearway Energy (CWEN.A) and Atlantica Yield (AY). I also have a stake in clean energy REIT Hannon Armstrong (HASI). NEP has dropped 70% over the last year and last declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.8675 per unit, up 1.6% from its prior distribution for a 14.7% annualized dividend yield. This places NEP's dividend at the top of its peer list. Hence, I'm considering the ticker for an investment.

Fighting The Fed, Debt Maturities, And The Dividend

Whether or not the dividend is safe is the core uncertainty. Don't chase yield applies here but the pre-pandemic macro backdrop defined by low inflation and interest rates meant yieldcos were almost certain avenues for income and long-form alpha. Critically, the market does not think the current quarterly distribution is sustainable and it's discounted NEP to the extent it has to adjust for a possible future cut. NEP is now offering its most substantial dividend yield on record to its unitholders as the Fed looks set to end further rate hikes. The headwind is the upcoming debt maturities. My base case is a conclusive dovish Fed pivot in early 2024 on the back of a 91% probability that the upcoming 13 December 2023 Federal Open Market Committee will see a third consecutive interest rate pause. Further, the market is majority leaning toward interest rates to have been cut by at least 75 basis points from the current 5.25%-5.50% range a year from now.

NextEra Partners Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Form 10-Q

NEP recorded total operating revenue of $367 million for its fiscal 2023 third quarter, up 21.5% over its year-ago comp. This however missed analyst consensus by $36.74 million. Net income attributable to NEP at $53 million dipped by $26 million year-over-year as the yieldco plans to make investments in repowering roughly 740 megawatts of wind projects through 2026.

NextEra Partners Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Presentation

NEP recorded cash available for distribution of $247 million, up 34% from its year-ago comp with the yieldco guiding for 6% growth of its $3.42 annualized distribution per unit from its second quarter through to 2026. The bearish base case here is that upcoming debt maturities will have to be refinanced higher and repowering alone won't be enough for NEP to meet its downward revised distribution growth guidance of 6%. The company is set to refinance $1.3 billion in debt maturing in calendar 2024. However, the $377 million in debt from South Texas Midstream Holdings is off the maturity schedule following the divestment of this asset to Kinder Morgan (KMI) for $1.8 billion post-period end.

NextEra Energy Partners Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Debt Amortization Schedule

NEP also plans to divest its Meade Pipeline in 2025. The main headwinds arise from refinancing these to higher rates from their current low baseline with the 2024 debt coming with a 2.5% interest rate that sits markedly below the prevailing Fed funds rate. This might jump to as high as 7.3% to place pressure on CAFD.

NextEra Partners Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Presentation

NEP's distribution raise was meant to build stock market confidence in its ability to meet its 6% growth even against its refinancing headwinds. The move has not fully played out. However, the extent of the bearish base case will be dependent on the Fed. Chairman Powell has not ruled out a further hike and any CPI print surprise to the upside could see another 25 basis points hike either at the December or January meetings. The dividend looks comfortable for the near term with NEP estimating a CAFD run rate of $730 million to $820 million. The midpoint of this at $775 million would imply a CAFD of $4.05 per unit to provide 118% coverage on its $3.42 annualized distribution per unit. I'm waiting to see the direction of near-term inflation and the steamroller that is the Fed before taking a position. NEP is currently a healthy hold.