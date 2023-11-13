Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NextEra Energy Partners: A Fat 14.7% Yield In Front Of A Steamroller?

Nov. 13, 2023 12:39 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)3 Comments
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • NEP's dividend yield sits materially above its peers with the market pricing in a near-term distribution cut.
  • This will come on the back of lowered expectations of 6% distribution per unit growth through 2026.
  • Near-term CPI prints will be the most material factor driving a recovery of the units as cuts to the Fed funds rate in 2024 will drastically improve NEP's outlook.
Renewable Energy - Solar and Windmills

adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

Renewable energy continues to form an immovable pillar of the post-pandemic economic reconstruction zeitgeist. The ambition of US policymakers is to build a renewable energy architecture to underpin an economy where anthropogenic climate change has been mitigated. Hence, renewable energy has seen a

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HASI, CWEN.A, AY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

C
Centrino
Today, 1:03 PM
Thanks,
As you rate NEP as a HOLD, do you prefer AY or HASI at current prices?
Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Today, 12:50 PM
There is something terribly wrong with NEE/NEP. The parent company NextEra Energy created an enormous amount of debt and very low interest rates during the building of the wind generation assets. Now total $70 billion. Unfortunately this needs to be unwound. Pain ahead.
C
Clark158f1
Today, 1:04 PM
@Carson7

Refinancing this debt at now much higher rates will kill NextEra......Earnings will vanish.

If you think you can time the reduction in earnings and subsequent cut in dividends good luck but I know I'm not that good or lucky so I'll stay away
