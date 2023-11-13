Ins And Outs And Ups And Downs

champpixs

“Don't spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door. ”



- Coco Chanel

The first measure of this quote is a good understanding of what is a wall and what is a door. This is one of the fundamental problems of investing. When your strategy is no longer functioning as hoped for or expecting, then you have to change paths if you want to succeed. This April will mark my 50th year on Wall Street, and I can assure you that there is absolute truth in my comment about playing and winning in the Great Game.

So today, I am going to look at what we are facing to try to help you distinguish what is the wall and what is the door.

According to the New York Fed’s Q3 meeting report, the share of debt transitioning into delinquency continues to rise for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards. The Fed, in its overly aggressive fight with inflation, has driven interest rates up to levels not seen in a decade. "As of September, 3.0% of outstanding debt was in some stage of delinquency, up by 0.4 percentage points from the second quarter," the New York Fed stated.

Borrowing money, whether for corporations or individuals, has become a major hinderance for the overall economy, in my estimation, and also for both the bond and stock markets. In my estimation you can count on less buyouts, less stock repurchases, less leverage and less new issues of debt. It has just gotten too expensive to borrow money, and this is a game changer for the markets, in my view.

Another addition to this metric is being caused by the recent action of Moody’s. On Friday, bond rating agency Moody's changed its outlook for the U.S. government’s AAA credit rating to "negative from stable." From Moody's statement: "The key driver of the outlook change to negative is Moody's assessment that the downside risks to the US' fiscal strength have increased and may no longer be fully offset by the sovereign's unique credit strengths. In the context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues, Moody's expects that the US' fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability. Continued political polarization within the U.S. Congress raises the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability."

This will also mean, in my view, that foreign money managers and governments will be less enthusiastic about buying U.S. government debt. This will also spill over into the secondary bond markets, in my opinion, and also have a serious effect on our currency.

On a positive note, as we distinguish between the wall and the door, initial claims for unemployment benefits fell to 217,000 during the week ending November 4, down from 220,000 the week prior. While this is up from a September 2022 low of 182,000, it continues to trend at levels associated with economic growth.

Another positive note, according to Bloomberg, is that "The average 30-year mortgage rate plunged last week by the most in more than a year, helping generate the biggest advance in home purchase applications since early June. The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage slid 25 basis points to 7.61%, the lowest level since the end of September, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The group’s index of mortgage applications for home purchases increased 3% in the week ended Nov. 3, last week’s data showed."

Another positive note is the output of energy in the United States. U.S. crude production jumped to a record high of 13.05 million barrels a day in August, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in their monthly report. The output surpassed the previous high, set in November 2019, of 13 million barrels a day. It is my opinion that if America can return to energy independence and not rely upon any other country for oil and natural gas, that this will also be a positive for the economy and for the markets.

Then, on the negative side once again, from the University of Michigan’s November Surveys of Consumers: "Consumer sentiment slipped for the fourth straight month, falling 5% in November. While current and expected personal finances both improved modestly this month, the long-run economic outlook slid 12%, in part due to growing concerns about the negative effects of high interest rates. Ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine weighed on many consumers as well."

Taken all together, I continue to like income as the best strategy for now. I like any solid security that pays monthly and has a higher yield than our current inflation rate. Safety and income are my prime motivations at this point in time. There is always the risk factor, of course, but mitigating it is always a good move always.

“It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things.”



- Leonardo da Vinci

