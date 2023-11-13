Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ins And Outs And Ups And Downs

Nov. 13, 2023 11:55 AM ET1 Comment
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.5K Followers

Summary

  • When your strategy is no longer functioning as hoped for or expecting, then you have to change paths if you want to succeed.
  • It has just gotten too expensive to borrow money, and this is a game changer for the markets, in my view.
  • I continue to like income as the best strategy for now. Safety and income are my prime motivations at this point in time.

Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyze trading data. investor analysis with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market.

champpixs

“Don't spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door. ”

- Coco Chanel

The first measure of this quote is a good understanding of what is a wall and what is a door. This is

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.5K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 49-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
KittyKat Klean
Today, 12:10 PM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
Agree, pipelines? Money Market accounts? Closed end utes? TLT?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.