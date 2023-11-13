Long China (KLIP) Short U.S. (SPY/QQQ) Pair Trade Moving Into 2024

undefined undefined

Introduction: Moody downgrades US outlook

The United States economy, a global powerhouse traditionally driven by robust consumer spending and expansive government fiscal policies, is currently navigating through a complex economic landscape. With the Federal Reserve indicating a potential slowdown in its aggressive rate hike policy, there are growing concerns about the long-term stability of the US dollar and the overarching economic health. This situation, combined with skyrocketing government deficits and the looming threat of a government shutdown, creates a fertile ground for economic uncertainty. This has led to Moody's recently cutting the US outlook to negative.

This article delves into the rationale behind a strategic trade idea: shorting US indices like SPY and QQQ while simultaneously longing Chinese equities through a covered call ETF, specifically KLIP.

US Economy and Market Dynamics

The US economy is standing at a critical juncture. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a slight narrowing of the U.S. current-account deficit to $212.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023 from a revised first-quarter deficit of $214.5 billion. Despite this minor improvement, the overall economic picture remains clouded by significant challenges. The Federal Reserve’s hinted slowdown in rate hikes could potentially weaken the US dollar, raising the specter of inflationary pressures. Moreover, the continuous increase in government spending has led to ballooning deficits, raising serious concerns about the government's ability to manage its fiscal responsibilities effectively.

This fiscal mismanagement, coupled with the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, is likely to exert massive negative pressure on the US currency. In turn, this could force the Federal Reserve to continue increasing interest rates to fight currency devaluation, potentially leading the country into a period of stagflation. Stagflation, characterized by stagnant economic growth and high inflation, could severely impact the overvalued US stock market. This is particularly true for the technology sector, which is largely consumer-discretionary. In times of economic hardship, consumers tend to cut down on discretionary expenses, such as technology products and services, before essential goods (i.e., Netflix subscription). Therefore, a shift in consumer spending patterns could lead to a significant downturn in the US stock market. This scenario mirrors Japan's economic stagnation following its asset price bubble burst in the early 1990s, where legendary investors like Julien Robertson had a pairs trade (short Japan and long US back in the day).

Adding to these concerns, the US labor market has shown signs of cooling, with job growth slowing down. This slowdown could be an early indicator of weakening economic momentum. Moreover, consumer spending trends are also showing worrying signs. Credit card balances have skyrocketed, exceeding $1 trillion by the end of the second quarter of 2023. This marks a significant 4.6% increase from the first quarter of the year, indicating that consumers are increasingly relying on credit to maintain their spending habits. This surge in consumer debt is unsustainable in the long run and could lead to a severe contraction in consumer spending, further exacerbating the economic slowdown.

Given these factors, the outlook for the US economy remains cautiously pessimistic. While there has been a modest 2.4% growth in GDP in the second quarter of 2023 and a 4.9% growth in Q3 2023 (likely driven by continued consumer spending), the full impact of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening has not yet been fully realized. As a result, the risk of recession remains elevated, estimated at around 20% according to Deloitte's Q3 2023 forecast. In this context, the US stock market, particularly indices like SPY and QQQ, which are heavily weighted towards technology and consumer discretionary sectors, could face significant headwinds. This presents a compelling case for considering a short position in these indices.

Chinese Equities Outlook

Chinese equities (MCHI) have been hammered during the last two years due to the US and China trade war and are down 55% compared to the top in 2021.

In contrast to the United States, the Chinese economy is showing signs of a robust recovery. Recent economic data from August 2023 reveals that China's manufacturing output and consumption have outperformed expectations, indicating a steady recovery trajectory. Additionally, China's GDP growth has been impressive. In the first half of 2023, China’s GDP grew by 5.5% year-over-year, making it one of the fastest-growing major economies. This growth accelerated in the second quarter, reaching 6.3%, up from 4.5% in the first quarter and 4.9% by Q3 2023.

We believe this economic rebound is partly attributed to the easing of zero-COVID restrictions, which has unleashed pent-up demand for in-person services. Industries like tourism and entertainment, which were severely hit by the lockdowns, are now experiencing a surge in revenues. Furthermore, the Chinese government's measures to ease housing-related regulations and lower mortgage rates have also contributed to this positive economic momentum.

Given these positive indicators, Chinese equities appear to be undervalued and poised for a gradual recovery. This makes the Chinese stock market an attractive investment opportunity, particularly when compared to the overvalued and potentially stagnating US stock market. Longing Chinese equities, therefore, presents a compelling investment thesis. This is where the KLIP-covered call ETF becomes relevant. In the scenario where Chinese equities continue to sell off, the covered call strategy employed by KLIP could help mitigate losses. Conversely, if Chinese equities rebound sharply, investors could still realize gains, albeit the gains can be lower than just holding the non-covered call strategy (KWEB).

Long KLIP Covered Call ETF and Short US Indices Rationale

The rationale for longing the KLIP-covered call ETF and shorting US broad indices such as SPY and QQQ is grounded in the contrasting economic outlooks of the US and China. KLIP's strategy of generating income through covered calls provides a cushion against the downside risk in Chinese equities. This is particularly relevant in the current context, where even though Chinese equities have been selling off, the overall economic indicators suggest a recovery phase. Thus, the ETF's yield, 52% so far this year, is likely to be attractive given the high volatility and the rebound potential in Chinese stocks.

On the other hand, the US equities market, particularly the technology sector represented in indices like SPY and QQQ, appears to have limited upside potential. The US economy is facing several challenges, including high consumer debt levels, slowing job growth, and the risk of inflation and stagflation. These factors are likely to suppress consumer spending, especially in discretionary sectors. The overreliance on credit, as evidenced by the record-high credit card spending, is unsustainable and hints at a potential pullback in consumer expenditure. This creates a bearish outlook for US equities, particularly in sectors that are sensitive to consumer spending patterns.

Other ETFs that investors can consider

Long China ETF

Long ETF Options (China-focused) Pros Cons iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Broad exposure to large Chinese companies, good liquidity Concentrated in financials and energy, may miss out on growth in tech sector KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) Focused on Chinese internet and tech sector, high growth potential Higher volatility, sensitive to regulatory changes in China Global X MSCI China Consumer ETF (CHIQ) Targets consumer sector in China, benefiting from domestic consumption growth Sector-specific risk, vulnerable to economic downturns VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (CNXT) Exposure to small and medium-sized enterprises in China, potential for high growth Higher risk due to the nature of small-cap stocks, less liquidity YINN Offers leveraged exposure to Chinese markets, potential for high returns High risk due to leverage, not suitable for long-term holdings Click to enlarge

Short US Equity

Short ETF Options (US-focused) Pros Cons ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) Inverse exposure to S&P 500, good for hedging long positions in US stocks Does not offer leveraged inverse exposure, limited to short-term trading ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Triple leveraged inverse exposure to NASDAQ-100, high return potential in a bear market Very high risk due to leverage, significant potential for losses Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA) Provides leveraged inverse exposure to small-cap stocks, high return potential High risk, mainly suitable for short-term or tactical uses ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) Inverse exposure to Russell 2000 small-cap index, diversifies away from large-cap focused strategies No leverage, limited to short-term trading strategies ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (DXD) Double leveraged inverse exposure to Dow Jones Industrial Average, potential for high returns in downturn High risk due to leverage, not recommended for inexperienced investors Click to enlarge

We believe that longing KLIP and shorting QQQ and SPY presents a more favorable probability compared to the alternative ETFs described earlier due to several key factors.

Firstly, KLIP offers a unique combination of exposure to Chinese equities with an income-generating covered call strategy. This dual approach is particularly advantageous in volatile markets, as it allows for potential capital appreciation from the Chinese market's growth prospects while generating income through option premiums, thereby cushioning downside risks. In contrast, other long ETF options like FXI or KWEB lack this income component and are more susceptible to market fluctuations. On the short side, QQQ and SPY are broad-based, well-established ETFs that represent significant segments of the US market, covering technology and a wide range of other sectors. Their size and liquidity make them more stable and predictable for short positions compared to more niche or leveraged inverse ETFs like SQQQ or TZA, which carry higher risks due to their focused exposure and leverage. Therefore, the combination of KLIP with QQQ and SPY for short positions strikes a balance between risk management and potential return, making it a potentially more prudent choice in the context of the current economic climate.

Risk Analysis of the Pairs Trade

While the proposed pairs trade strategy is based on current economic trends and data, it is important to acknowledge the inherent risks. The most significant risk for this strategy is an unexpected turnaround in either of the economies. For instance, if the US economy manages to avoid a recession and consumer spending remains robust, US indices could outperform expectations. This would negatively impact the short position in SPY and QQQ.

Conversely, in China, unforeseen global economic shifts, domestic policy changes, or a slower-than-expected economic recovery could adversely affect the performance of Chinese equities and, by extension, the KLIP ETF. Moreover, geopolitical tensions or trade disputes could also impact the market dynamics in both countries, altering the risk-reward profile of the trade.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the trading strategy of shorting US indices and longing Chinese equities through KLIP is based on a thorough analysis of the current economic landscape. The US faces potential stagflation and high consumer debt, which could suppress the stock market, particularly in consumer discretionary sectors. In contrast, Chinese equities are at rock bottom valuation, and the Chinese economy is showing signs of a robust economic recovery, making its equities an attractive investment proposition. The KLIP covered call ETF strategy provides a balanced approach to capitalizing on these divergent economic trajectories. However, it is crucial for investors to remain vigilant to the evolving economic conditions and adapt their strategies accordingly.