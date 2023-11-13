Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Begins U.S. IPO Effort

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited plans to raise $50 million in an IPO to fund the development of advanced electric vehicle technologies and expand its product portfolio.
  • The company specializes in the design and production of new energy vehicles in China and has a network of sales centers and online collaborations to attract customers.
  • The Chinese market for electric vehicles is expected to reach $330 billion by 2024, driven by environmental concerns and the affordability of electric vehicles.
  • ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has returned to revenue growth, and operating losses, while still heavy, have dropped.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Charging station for charging electric cars

SCQBJ-JZ/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A Quick Take On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK) has filed proposed terms to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from the sale of American Depositary Shares representing underlying

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
19.7K Followers

Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.

He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

d
deadhead213
Today, 2:00 PM
Premium
Comments (5.62K)
Geely has upside potential. Lots of consolidation will be taking place in this sector imho
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Today, 2:45 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (568)
@deadhead213 Geely is in the 'driver's seat' on this IPO...🤣
d
deadhead213
Today, 2:46 PM
Premium
Comments (5.62K)
@Donovan Jones will definitely watch! Thank You
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

More on ZK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.