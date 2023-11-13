Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crocs: Leader Of The Swamp With 29% Upside

Nov. 13, 2023 1:38 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)1 Comment
M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
342 Followers

Summary

  • Crocs' simple design and an efficient manufacturing process leads itself to a favorable value cycle compared to competitors.
  • CROX is valued as if they are going to decline to an industry-median EBIT margin and grow at an industry-standard rate because of a "fad" scare.
  • The market does understand the advantage that CROX has over competitors and is currently pricing it with a 29% upside.

Closeup shot of a dangerous crocodile

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Preview

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), is down ~25% YTD and seems to have entered extreme value territory. I believe this sell-off is because of two reasons:

  • Underperformance of the HEYDUDE acquisition.
  • The market believes CROX is a

This article was written by

M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
342 Followers
Mitchell is a mechanical engineer and  MBA student. His personal portfolio consists mostly of a broad index at any given moment. However, he still likes companies that perform well on key metrics and will enter a small position if they are well-price through corporate valuation methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CROX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

P
Pradiyie
Today, 1:47 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.16K)
Crox is a definitely a Buy now.They have great management.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CROX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CROX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CROX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.