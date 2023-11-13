Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Bitcoin About To Go Parabolic? A Surprising Chart Formation Sparks Excitement

Nov. 13, 2023 1:57 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)2 Comments
Clem Chambers profile picture
Clem Chambers
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • Dollar-Cost Averaging: The sensible approach for investing in cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin.
  • Advanced Technical Analysis and Bitcoin fractals: The intriguing world of fractals in Bitcoin charts hints at the next price vertical.
  • The fractal thesis in 2020-2021 yielded lucrative results, demonstrating that this isn't just theoretical speculation.
  • As the Bitcoin ETF project gains momentum and a halving event approaches, the cryptocurrency landscape is poised for change.
bitcoin to the moon, bullish cryptocurrency. bitcoin token crypto currency logo in a rocket with copy space background in 3D rendering. Metal gold texture

Kirill Stytsenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has gained traction over time, and I have been suggesting that the strategy of "dollar-cost averaging" to build a comfortable position is the way a sensible investor should approach the situation.

While I remain

This article was written by

Clem Chambers profile picture
Clem Chambers
4.55K Followers
Clem Chambers is CEO of Online Blockchain plc, a leading UK-listed blockchain research and development incubator. He is also the founder and former CEO of global stocks, shares and crypto information website ADVFN.com and author of Amazon No.1 Bestseller 101 Ways to Pick Stock Market Winners and Trading Cryptocurrencies: A Beginner’s Guide. A prolific financial writer, Chambers has written for many of the world’s leading financial titles and won Journalist of the Year in the Business Market Commentary category in the State Street U.K. Institutional Press Awards in 2018. Clem has a history of calling the markets early. Chambers is also General Partner of Ylem Capital: clem@ylem.capital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an active crypto investor and trader, and buy, sell and hold all kinds of cryptocurrency. I will likely have positions long and short in a number of cryptos at any given moment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Jim Kimmelman profile picture
Jim Kimmelman
Today, 2:42 PM
Premium
Comments (2.14K)
Best time to buy is before halving and best time to sell is 18 months after. N=3 and I dont see the trend breaking.
RealAlphaMan profile picture
RealAlphaMan
Today, 2:22 PM
Investing Group
Comments (935)
I am not opposed to Bitcoin price appreciation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTC-USD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.