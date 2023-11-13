Kirill Stytsenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has gained traction over time, and I have been suggesting that the strategy of "dollar-cost averaging" to build a comfortable position is the way a sensible investor should approach the situation.

While I remain cautious due to the regulatory concerns and security issues of crypto, there's an intriguing development in Bitcoin that will excite bulls – a compelling chart formation rooted in ‘advanced’ technical analysis.

To begin, let's explore the concept of "fractals," which are patterns created by recurring processes, which occur over all time frames. Fractals, first discovered by Prof. Benoit Mandelbrot, have long been a niche technique in technical analysis in equities and are now favoured by the cryptocurrency community, possibly due to the familiarity brought about by generational factors.

The chart we're examining highlights proposed fractals in the Bitcoin chart, and they are indeed worth your attention if you have a taste for the Bitcoin dream of the next 10x.

If the entire pattern replicates itself, Bitcoin could be on the verge of the sort of price vertical it is famous for. Naturally, scepticism is warranted, but consider this:

Proposed fractals in the BTC chart (ADVFN)

As hindsight has no value, I must say that using this fractal thesis in 2020-2021 was very lucrative for me, so this is not some theoretic musing.

Fractals don't produce mirror images but rather display eerily repeating patterns, which are similar to those found in nature. Think of it as the broccoli of technical analysis.

A close up of a green plant ( Automatically generated)

It is a good idea to watch out for them because they suggest a driver behind the scene hammering away at the price series.

Now, let's revisit a master fractal as seen in 2013 (which occurred twice):

Master fractal from 2013 (ADVFN)

For those in the Bitcoin x10 camp, these fractals can serve as valuable guides. However, if you identify as a "Bitcoin maxi," your strategy is dollar-cost averaging (DCA) and long-term holding, so this sort of analysis may appear as mere noise. However, for anyone who doesn’t consider Bitcoin an immortal asset, the here and now is crucial.

Notably, the impending Bitcoin ETF project will make Bitcoin more accessible to conventional investors, and with the ‘halving’ event on the horizon there is plenty of price tension. Yet, the crypto landscape remains complex and riddled with risks, so for most, DCA remains a solid approach – unless you're ready to embrace the daring and precarious path of a ‘bold pilot’ fully committed to going all in.

For me the way to go is to follow the example of the ‘super rich:’ don’t mess with more than 1% of your net worth in this kind of super high-risk game; 2.5-5% maybe. There are more than enough ways to lose all of your crypto outside of the price itself, so that very fact is a good reason to be extremely careful.