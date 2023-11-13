Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Technologies: Managing Investor Enthusiasm

Nov. 13, 2023 2:01 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)ML, AKAM, AFRM, UPST4 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s anticipated GAAP profitability in Q4 and the positive trajectory for 2024, the stock has not garnered widespread investor enthusiasm.
  • A comparative analysis with peers such as MoneyLion, Akamai Technologies, and Affirm suggests that SoFi has lagged the group.
  • The stock's forward non-GAAP EPS multiple, standing at 70x, raises questions about whether SoFi's rapid improvements in profitability align with investor expectations.
Modern financial business technology in mobile phones app online mobile banking 3d, credit cards, cash, pile of coins, saving money on purple background. 3D cartoon icon render illustration.

khamphai Phommajid/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Q4 guidance points towards a company that is going to turn GAAP profitable, with the expectations of increased profitability in 2024. So, why isn't the stock getting much

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Deep Value Returns recommends ML.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Timrio profile picture
Timrio
Today, 2:48 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.01K)
You failed to mention the real elephant in the room which has to do with the loans that are staying on their books. They decided a few months ago to hold their loans longer to capture much better margins. The bears claim SoFi will get killed in a recession unless they lighten that load. The bulls point to the high credit profile of it’s customers and the fact that the company hedges their loans once originated. With GAAP profits arriving in Q4, the rather large short community will try to create an event so many can get out. This might be in the form of a short report, we’ll see. Once we are on the other side of Q4 earnings, SoFi should start to climb as more and more people will want to invest in a GAAP profitable company.
sspencer profile picture
sspencer
Today, 2:45 PM
Premium
Comments (442)
There is a quote 'it is better to remain silent and thought to be a fool than talk and remove all doubt'. yet you persist in removing the doubt - over and over.
a
alitomr
Today, 2:16 PM
Premium
Comments (99)
"70x EPS". You need to zoom out. At this growth or even much slower from now, which I don't think should be the base case, the stock is trading at very low multiples. It is at 5.5x 2026 EPS.
Bnuts Alpha profile picture
Bnuts Alpha
Today, 2:31 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.13K)
@alitomr yep, agreed it's not fair to assess a company's valuation purely on earnings, right when they start to deliver them. It's also trading at less than 4x sales while growth is 30%. That's not expensive IMO
