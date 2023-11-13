Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Anatomy Of A Recession Update: How Long Will Consumers Keep Spending?

Summary

  • Over the past four months, yields have risen dramatically in response to better-than-expected economic numbers but have cooled in the last week or so.
  • Although the Fed is going to be higher for longer, they want to see what all of their hiking has done to the economy, and we're just starting to see the economy slow.
  • While you've seen a resilient consumer, I’m not expecting that resilience to last as we again go through the next three quarters.

What"s Next

MCCAIG

By Jeffrey Schulze, CFA, Investment Strategist, ClearBridge Investments.

We speak with ClearBridge Investments’ Jeff Schulze about a topic on many investors’ minds: the 10-year US Treasury yield and the path of monetary policy. He also shares his views on the latest US

