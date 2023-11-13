Justin Sullivan

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is down over 16% since my last preview article prior to their Q2 earnings release. At that time, I expressed bullishness in the stock due to their relative trading valuation and the expectation that there would be positive revisions in full-year guidance.

While those views clearly didn’t pan out, I remain bullish on TGT ahead of their Q3 print this Wednesday. The restart in student loan repayments does present a key risk to be cognizant of, but I believe this is already baked into the stock’s current trading values. In addition to the student loan implications, here’s what else to know ahead of Target’s Q3 earnings release.

TGT Key Stock Metrics

TGT is significantly trailing the broader S&P (SPY) on a YTD basis. Shares have lost nearly 30% during this period, far worse than the 15% gain in the S&P over the same period.

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data For TGT

TGT has also underperformed against two other retail peers who are also set to report results this week, with YTD losses nearly double that of both Walmart (WMT) and off-price retailer, TJX Companies (TJX). The weakness in the share price also extends over a one year period, with the stock sitting on losses of approximately 35% during this period.

Seeking Alpha - YTD Return Of TGT Compared To Peers

Currently, TGT is trading at the bottom end of their 52-week range, with flat momentum during the past month. Based on TGT’s full-year EPS target, shares currently command a forward multiple of about 14.4x, a significant discount to both WMT and TJX, which both trade in the mid-20x range.

Seeking Alpha - P/E Valuation Metrics Of TGT Compared To Peers

Despite the discounted valuation, TGT still rates poorly by both the Seeking Alpha (“SA”) community and its quant ratings, which grade shares poorly due to its weaker momentum and growth prospects. And even the relative discount to peers isn’t enough to warrant a grading more than a “B”, just slightly improved from its prior grade of “C+”.

Wall Street, on the other hand, views TGT more bullishly, with an average price target in the mid $140/share range or over 30% upside potential from current trading levels.

Seeking Alpha - Ratings Summary Of TGT

I have previously covered TGT three times in the past, with “hold” views earlier in the cycle and more bullish views in recent periods following the pullback in the stock’s trading multiple.

Seeking Alpha - Author Ratings History Of TGT

TGT Q3 Guidance and Expectations

TGT disappointed investors in Q2 with a sizeable miss on total revenues. More specifically, the company reported a YOY decline in comparable sales of 5.4%, significantly worse than an expected decline of 3.6%, which was already viewed as pessimistic. The missed sales target also came as TGT reported its first decline in quarterly traffic following 12 consecutive quarters of growth.

The dynamic led the TGT management team to guide for another quarter of declining sales. Additionally, TGT again lowered its profit goal for the full year.

At the top line, TGT sees comparable sales landing in a wide range, with a mid-single digit decline for the remainder of the year. And full-year EPS was revised down to a midpoint of $7.50/share, down from a prior midpoint of $8.25/share.

What To Watch When TGT Reports

Outlook For Retail Theft: Retail theft, or “shrink” as it is more commonly referred to, has been a persistent plague for Target and other retailers. In a recent analysis conducted by the National Retail Foundation, it was noted that in September of 2022, retail theft rose approximately 20% from a year earlier, representing about +$112B in collective losses. The figures for the current year will likely do little to please otherwise.

And for Target, after guiding for a significant impact earlier in the year, the issue still appears to loom large. In September, for example, TGT announced the closure of nine stores because of the implications of theft on the safety of its employees and customers.

I expect CEO, Brian Cornell, to provide further updates during the conference call. But I am not expecting a negative revision to full-year guidance, especially with the consideration that TGT is likely entering a more favorable comparable environment to 2022, given the extent of their prior year accruals.

The Impact Of The Restart In Student Loan Repayments: The resumption of student loan payments in October is viewed by some as a significant risk for retailers with elevated exposure to the younger demographics.

In a recent analysis performed by UBS, they noted that the total annual student loan repayment for all U.S. consumers is estimated at between +$65B and +$70B. A shifting of spending priorities could result in a 2% headwind for the industry, according to the analysis performed.

This could impact certain stocks more than others. And TGT is seen as the one with greater risk due to their higher level of dependence on those holding student loans. One concern that could come to fruition is market share loss to their off-price competitor, TJX.

While TJX faces its own risk with the demographic, the restart could, perhaps counterintuitively, help TJX gain additional customers in the cohort. Supposing a customer does need to shift their spending priorities, then in my view, that would make them more likely to opt for off-price retail offerings, such as those offered by TJX as opposed to TGT.

Any Lasting Effects From Shopper Backlash: In Q2, much like the brewer of Bud Light, TGT found themselves front and center in the middle of shopper backlash over politically divisive social promotions. In TGT’s case, it centered around their store displays of merchandise pertaining to their Pride Month collection. The subsequent response then angered those within the community.

While the backlash did have a reportable impact on their sales for the quarter, whether it will have proved lasting is a different matter altogether. For example, in June, TGT reported that comparable sales were down 7% YOY. But in July, sales declined by a lesser 5%. This could indicate a waning in consumer outrage.

In my view, I am not expecting TGT to have incurred any lasting ramifications. Since June, there have been more polarizing developments in the country, developments not involving TGT. At this point in time, any ill-views regarding their past promotions is likely on the back burner behind other pressing conversations.

Is TGT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

The expectations appear low for TGT following perpetual weakness in the stock on multifront concerns ranging from a cautious consumer, social backlash, and rising retail theft. Shares have been bid down accordingly by pessimistic investors.

TGT’s elevated exposure to the younger demographics does pose a key risk heading into the Q3 print. With the resumption of student loan repayments in October, TGT could very well cite a slowdown in sales to this demographic.

In my view, I see the risk as a valid one to be concerned about. It’s possible too that TGT could lose share among this cohort to their off-price rival, TJX. While true that TJX also has a significant level of exposure to those holding student loans, TJX benefits most in times when consumers need a discount.

And the restart in the loan payments would fit the bill of potentially attracting new customers looking to trade down from full-price discretionary offerings. In this regard, I can see TJX gaining share at the expense of companies such as Target.

Aside from the restart in student loan repayments, I am not overly concerned with their past issues surrounding theft and social backlash. Theft clearly appears to be a problem, as evidenced by their recent store closures. But TGT should find themselves in a more favorable comparable environment to last year as they tread further into year-end. This should buffet any drag on overall results.

Shares have logged significant losses since my last preview article, but I remain bullish on its prospects. In my view, the worst has likely passed for TGT in terms of the effects of the social backlash and the impacts of theft on their operating results. The student loan restart is a risk worth consideration, but I believe this is already baked into the stock’s current valuation. Heading into earnings, TGT is riding low on stagnant momentum, momentum that I see reversing into year-end.