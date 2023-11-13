Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Target Q3 Earnings Preview: Are Shares Oversold Ahead Of Quarterly Results?

Nov. 13, 2023 3:15 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)2 Comments
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • Retail bellwether, Target, is set to report Q3 results before the market opens on Wednesday.
  • Heading into the print, shares are trading at the bottom end of their 52-week range following YTD declines of nearly 30%.
  • Performance has been hampered by a combination of a cautious consumer, as well as shopper backlash over social stances.
  • While Target faces new risks in the way of a restart in student loan repayments, I view current trading levels as an attractive entry point for new or further initiation.
Target Beats Earnings Estimates For The First Time In A Year

Justin Sullivan

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is down over 16% since my last preview article prior to their Q2 earnings release. At that time, I expressed bullishness in the stock due to their relative trading valuation and the expectation that there would be

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.04K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

DIVPLUS profile picture
DIVPLUS
Today, 4:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (391)
Get rid of the non-fiduciary, woke CEO and this stock will go up 20% instantly.
TopGun2 profile picture
TopGun2
Today, 3:32 PM
Premium
Comments (1.84K)
CEO already warned recently
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TGT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.