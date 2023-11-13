Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Decades And Nothing To Show For It

Nov. 13, 2023
Summary

  • In the currency markets this morning, the big story is the Japanese yen falling to a new low.
  • Like the yen, Japan's Nikkei 225 has also had a roller coaster move in the last 34 years.
  • Japan's equity market has had its ups and downs over the last 34 years, but after all the time and effort, besides dividends, the Nikkei has nothing to show for it.

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street, selective focus

Nikada

In the currency markets this morning, the big story is the Japanese yen falling to a new low. At the current level of 151.90, a dollar now buys more yen than it has at any point since June 29, 1990. That's not a

Comments

c
cyclingscholar
Today, 3:44 PM
Investing Group
Comments (269)
Remember this article when you hear about "CHINA SOON WILL OWN THE WORLD" baloney.

In the 1960s it was Germany.
In the 1980s it was Japan.
In the 1990s it was The European Union.
In the 2000s it was the Euro replacing the dollar.
For twenty years it has been "CHINA."

The entire time it has been USA.

KAGA!
