shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I rate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares as a Hold.

Previously, I awarded a Buy rating to G-III Apparel in my June 12, 2023 initiation article on the basis that negatives were fully reflected in GIII's stock price and valuation metrics. I turned out to be right as G-III Apparel's shares rose by +31.2% (source: Seeking Alpha price data) following my June 2023 write-up.

With this latest update, I downgrade my rating for GIII to a Hold, as I expect G-III Apparel's shares to take a breather for now. While I am positive on the potential contribution of the new Champion licensing agreement to G-III Apparel's mid-term financial numbers, I am of the opinion that GIII's third quarter and fourth quarter performance could disappoint the market.

Inconsistency Between Revenue Beat And Guidance Revision

G-III Apparel raised its full-year fiscal 2024 (February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024) top line guidance by +2.2% from $3,230 million earlier to $3,300 million when the company released its most recent Q2 FY 2024 financial results. The current Wall Street analysts' consensus FY 2024 revenue projection for GIII is $3,295 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), which implies that the market perceives GIII's revenue guidance for the current fiscal year to be fair.

In contrast with the slight increase in the company's FY 2024 top line guidance, GIII's actual revenue expanded by +9.0% to $659.8 million in Q2 FY 2024 which beat the sell side's expectations by a significant +11.6%. It is natural to question why G-III Apparel didn't revise the company's full-year top line in a more substantial manner. At its most recent quarterly results call, GIII emphasized that its revised FY 2024 revenue guidance was set based on "the order book that's in place" and communications with "every division" of the company. This indicates that GIII took a realistic view when it determined the new sales guidance.

GIII's updated FY 2024 revenue guidance of $3.3 billion means that the company's top line is expected to increase by +2.3% for the full year. This also implies that G-III Apparel's sales are estimated to grow by a modest mid-single digit percentage in YoY terms for the second half of this fiscal year based on my calculations, as opposed to GIII's +9% YoY top line growth in Q2 FY 2024.

Furthermore, G-III Apparel cautioned at its Q2 FY 2024 results briefing that it thinks that "SG&A (Selling, General & Administrative costs) will de-lever as we continue to expect elevated warehousing costs as well as continued inflationary pressure on costs" in Q3 FY 2024 and Q4 FY 2024. This suggests that there is a risk that the actual profitability improvement and margin expansion for GIII in 2H FY 2024 might possibly fall short of market expectations. It is necessary to note that the current analysts' consensus FY 2024 bottom line estimate of $3.27 (implying +14.8% YoY growth) is +5.5% higher than the mid-point of G-III Apparel's EPS guidance at $3.10.

In summary, GIII's revised top line guidance was disappointing, and the market seems to be overly bullish on G-III Apparel's profitability improvement and earnings growth outlook.

Champion Licensing Deal Is Expected To Drive GIII's Future Growth

In the prior section, I highlighted my concerns that G-III Apparel's financial performance in the second half of this fiscal year might fail to live up to expectations, considering the slight increase in sales guidance and the sell side's aggressive earnings forecasts for GIII.

In this section, I touch on the significance of the new Champion brand licensing deal, which could potentially boost GIII's intermediate term growth prospects.

During the third quarter of 2023 (calendar year), G-III Apparel disclosed that it signed a "multi-year license agreement for the design, production and distribution of outerwear for the Champion and C9 Champion brands in North America." In this disclosure, GIII refers to Champion as a company providing "a full line of innovative athletic apparel."

The new Champion brand licensing deal is a meaningful corporate development for G-III Apparel, taking into account two key factors.

The first key factor is that the Champion and C9 Champion brands are projected to contribute a similar amount of revenue as GIII's existing brands in time to come. G-III Apparel noted at its Q2 FY 2024 earnings call that Champion will be "an important business in our portfolio" with "approximately the same sales volume as our other brands" without offering specific guidance. Nevertheless, it must be noted that this will be a FY 2025 (YE January 31) story, as the initial shipments for Champion are targeted for the later part of calendar year 2024.

The other key factor is that the new Champion brand licensing agreement expands G-III Apparel's growth opportunities in a substantial way. In the past, GIII has been traditionally focused on fashion brands and the department store channel. Going forward, G-III Apparel has added a new athletic brand to its portfolio, and it can broaden its sales distribution channels to include sporting goods retailers.

Concluding Thoughts

GIII's stock price has gone up by +31.2% in the past five months as indicated earlier in this article, and its consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.97 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) has re-rated to three-year historical mean valuation levels (5.99 times). Given my concerns regarding GIII's 2H FY 2024 results, I have decided to lower my rating for G-III Apparel to a Hold.